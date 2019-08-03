Centenarian DHARM- SHALA oldest resident

Living to be 100 years old is a mere imagination to some people but this is not the case of one of Guyana’s centenarian, Iris Agatha, who celebrated her 100 birthday last January.

Abandoned by her family at the Dharm Shala for over fifty years, Miss Iris had to fend for herself. She give birth to four children whom she suffered to send to school and whom she provided with the best education to secure their future after the tragic passing of her husband.

The man died after a four-year of marriage when her children where very young.

Miss Iris who appeared to be very happy to have company at her bedside was able to recall most things. “I know everything; I don’t forget anything no matter how long ago it was. I miss my children but I am very happy to hear your voice today. You can ask me anything I will tell you.”

She said that living to be a centenarian is something everyone should try to accomplish but without taking good care of your health few people will be able to succeed.

When asked to share her secret Miss Iris whispered, “Come back next time and then I will tell you my secrets.” Miss Iris at her age has no health issues and never complained, no matter what she may be going through or if she is having a bad day.

When something bothers her she would start singing praises to the Lord, thanking Him for long life, health and strength.

According to the nurse at the Dharm Shala,” Miss Iris got blind some fifteen years ago because of old age and although she is blind and very elderly she still would argue to feed herself. But usually the staff at the home would bathe and dress her.”

The nurse also stated that when putting on her clothes one must never forget to tie her head with her pink head tie.

“She does want to fight you if her head is not tied after having her bath.”

For almost 100 years the Dharm Shala located at 126 Sussex and King Edward Streets, Albouystown, and operating as a Charity organization has been caring for a number of abandoned, elderly and disabled people.

The Dharm Shala was established by Pandit Ramsaroop Maraj because of his vision to help neglected and elderly people to live comfortable and contented lives no matter if families and relatives don’t love or want to care for them.

The home which appeared to be very clean is a safe place for the residents because of high gates and well fenced compound. The yard is concreted and scrubbed clean. There are flower pots with bright coloured roses and a variety of flowers situated all over the compound which resulted in the compound looking very beautiful.

Manager of the Home, Mr. Lindsay Erskine, stated, “All the staff at the home are doing voluntary work. We don’t get paid for our labour but we are not complaining because we love what we are doing.

“We are willing to care and love these people. Not because their children and family abandon them means that we will do the same. When the hospitals transfers them or family members drop them off we would never shut the gate or turn them away. Not only is it wrong to do that but God also would be angry at us.”

Ha also added that growing old should be a blessing. It’s an accomplishment to live to see your hair turn gray because old age is wisdom; old age is understanding and most importantly old age Is a blessing.

“Growing old should not be a curse. Old people should be treated highly because certain questions we have, an old person have stories, answers and advice for a solution to your problem,” Mr Lindsay said.

Mr. Lindsay also stated that presently the home has fifty residents and over one hundred beds. Six residents at the home are fully dependent on the staff. The others only need supervision when doing activities.

He also stated that the oldest resident is 100 while the youngest is 53. (Anastacya Peters)