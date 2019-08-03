400,000 ounces of gold declared in first 7 months -salary increase announced for GGMC’s staffers

Gold declarations for the first seven months this year has touched 400,000 ounces.

According to the Ministry of Natural Resources, to date it shows an increase over similar declarations for the same period (January-July) 2018. The trend points to another record-breaking year for production and declarations in 2019.

This was disclosed by Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman, on Wednesday, as he joined the board members and staff of the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) to celebrate the entity’s 40th anniversary.

Minister Trotman took the opportunity to list some of the recent achievements of the mining and mineral sector that included the latest reports.

At the end of July, production of almost 400,000 ounces of gold had been declared, represents an approximate average of 55,000 oz. per month.

“Other good news for celebration was that Guyana now boasts three ongoing bauxite operations at Linden and Aroaima in Region Ten, and at Bonasika in Region Three. This is as a result of First Bauxite’s entry to the fold of bauxite producers alongside Bosai Minerals and Rusal,” the Minister said.

The Minister also lauded the exemplary work of the Petroleum Division of the GGMC in preparing the nation for ‘first oil’ within the targeted period, and he commended GGMC’s embracing of Information Technology to digitize the process of applications for prospecting and mining permits and overall land management.

All these achievements, the Minister opined, have been made in the face of attempts at disruption of operations of the institution, challenges brought on by changing weather patterns that hinder effective hinterland road maintenance, and unhelpful criticism, which seek to define the GGMC as an inept and inefficient state agency.

GGMC, he said, has defied its critics and continues to stand strong.

The GGMC was established as a statutory body by an Act of Parliament on May 14, 1979 to, among other things, “promote interest in mining and mineral exploration, the development of the mineral potential of Guyana, and the production, supply and sale of minerals and mineral products.”

According to Trotman, although gold declarations decreased slightly in 2018 (613,072.96 oz. compared to 653,754.41 in 2017), it is obvious that there is a steady and pleasing upward trend for 2019, being higher than projected for the period January to June (300,673.80 oz.).

“As at the end of July, we are almost at the 400,000 oz. mark, which represents an approximate average of 55,000 oz. per month. Only yesterday, we were able to review the latest reports that show 74,000 oz. produced by Aurora Gold Mines, which tells us that it has shaken off its internal issues dogged it for many months and is returning to full strength and viability.”

He said that he was particularly pleased to see the vision of modernizing the Commission through the utilization of IT tools, take a quantum leap when a presentation was made by Husgra Technologies Inc. to show progress on digitizing the process of making applications and managing the grant of prospecting and mining permits.

“This will make for a more efficient and transparent process of land management. You continue to defy the naysayers and continue to carve a path forward as all of our successes are done under your watchful eye.”

Trotman said that so far, GGMC’s commitment and dedication have helped to complete the National Mineral Policy Framework and Plan of Action that covers the period 2019-2029, complete policy reforms for mining and policy briefs that speak specifically to the bauxite industry and review the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission Act and the Mining Act to bring them in line with current and future goals.

“We have also completed a review of the mining regulations as well as legal reforms at the Guyana Gold Board (GGB).

“While we still grapple with strengthening the internal efficiency at the GGMC, I believe that the gains we have made so far are important pillars that ensure that a firm foundation is set for the growth and development we envision in the industry over the next forty years.

“This will be facilitated by the restructuring of the Commission, and I am pleased to announce that the consultancy for the restructuring will be awarded within the new week. This will realign the Commission with its core functions, whilst preparing it for a future where the environment, conservation and sustainable extraction of our mineral resources have to be carefully balanced.”

He also announced a salary increase for staffers.

“On an even brighter note, we have also responded to a request by the Commissioner, on your behalf, for salary increases for 2019, and after discussions with the Ministry of Finance, I am also pleased to announce that Ministry of Finance has agreed that staff members will receive an increase in salary retroactive to January 1, 2019.

“This should make all of you very happy and remind you that we hear you and we are busy responding.”