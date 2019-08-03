Latest update August 3rd, 2019 12:59 AM

3rd LBFCC/LonLam Cycling Classic Jamal John cops feature race; Clivecia Spencer is leading female

Aug 03, 2019

Jamal John of Team Coco’s emerged winner of the feature race when the 3rd LonLam Cycling Classic organised by the Linden Bauxite Flyers Cycle Club (LBFCC) was staged on Emancipation Day, August 1 in the Bauxite Mining Town of Linden.

The recipients of prizes take time out for a photo.

Top performers in the senior category.

Female Clivecia Spencer is rewarded.

Competing under the theme: ‘Riding with Integrity, Investing in Passion’, John was followed to the line by Michael Anthony (LBFCC), Brighton John (We Stand United), Christopher Griffith (Team Evolution) and Christopher Cornelius (Team Evolution) to close out the top five in that order.
The event which was initially touted as a race for Lindeners only was subsequently opened up to accommodate cyclists from around the country and attracted about 30 starters.
Taking the top podium spot in the Ladies race was Clivecia Spencer (LBFCC) with Bonita Barker (Unattached) coming in second and Abigail Jeffrey (LBFCC), third.
Elisha Rutherford (LBFCC) was the first to cross the line in the Junior contest and he did so ahead of Anphany Munroe (Unattached) and Julian Gordon of the LBFCC.
In the Juvenile class which was an all LBFCC affair, Mark Lewis Jnr. (LBFCC) was golden with silver going to Jahame Henry and bronze to Kevin Stephens.
The top Veteran on the day was Nigel London (LBFCC) who won from Andy Spencer (Team Evolution) and Desmond Patterson (Unattached).
LBFCC is extending gratitude to the following sponsors for the making the event reality: Guyana Water Inc., Gideon Consulting and General Construction, TGI Cake, Michael Williams Foundation, David McDougall Scholarship, Omadeli Catering, MNS Studios, Queen T Events, R&N Consultancy, COTS Foods, Bissoon & Son, The London and Lambert Families.

New 2019