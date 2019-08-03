2019 Reebok CrossFit Games, USA Mahadeo is best Caribbean male – 95th of 148; Delice Adonis places 117th

Guyana’s Fittest Man Dillon Mahadeo has continued to improved leaps and bounds, making a huge impression at the 2019 Reebok CrossFit Games held in Madison, Wisconsin. While Mahadeo and countrywoman Delice Adonis did not make it past the first round of competition, they both did well on debut.

Mahadeo managed to place 95 out of 148 male athletes and his placing was the best for the Caribbean in the male class. What makes his performance even more encouraging is the fact that three-time CrossFit Games athlete Tim Paulson did not make the cut also, ending in 107th place.

Delice Adonis, who found the going tough like many of her counterparts, managed to place 117th of 134 females after the first event which was so difficult that only four women actually beat the 20 minute cap.

Mat Fraser finished out on top on the men’s side, and Tia-Clair Toomey dominated the women’s field after Event 1 following which the field was cut down to 75 athletes per division.

The Individual Men competition for the first event consisted of 4 rounds for time of: 400-m run, 3 legless rope climbs, 7 snatches (185 lb) while the Individual Women which was also 4 rounds for time of: 400-m run, 3 legless rope climbs, 7 snatches (130 lb).