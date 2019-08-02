Sixty-six gold medals for Guyana at GSA Undiscovered Martial Arts C/ships

Guyana won the overall title as they copped 66 gold medals when the Guyana South American Undiscovered Martial Arts Championship was held on Sunday last at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

The Guyanese also captured 72 silver and 33 bronze medals with Trinidad and Tobago snaring 9 gold, 7 silver and 4 bronze while Suriname had 2 gold, 3 silver and 4 bronze medals. Guyanese Zaidan Peters was the Most Outstanding student in the 6 and Under category with gold medals in Empty Hand Kata and Weapon and silver in Point Sparring.

In the 7-9 segment Wayne Toney of Guyana won gold medals in Traditional Kata, Free Style and Weapon Kata; he also took two silver medals in the male division. Saidah Bradford of Guyana won the Sparring, Weapon Kata and Empty Hand Kata in the Female category.

Guyana’s dominance continued in the 15-17 segment as Michael Hing took gold in Point Sparring and Traditional Empty Hand to emerge as the top male student in that category.

Sasha Robertson of Trinidad and Tobago dominated the Female category with wins in the Empty Hand Kata, Freestyle Weapon and Point Sparring while Guyanese Thea Henry won silver in Empty Hand Kata, Freestyle Weapon and Point Sparring;

her teammate Akel Barrington took bronze in the Empty Hand Kata, Freestyle Weapon and Point Sparring.

Competing in the 19-34 Male Division, Aaron Cromwell of Trinidad and Tobago took gold in the Empty Hand Kata and Weapon and grabbed silver in the Point Sparring. Bertram Williams of the Guyana Police Force won gold in the Point Sparring.

In the Female Division, Guyanese Boxing Referee Denoila Bristol won the Empty Hand Kata and Point Sparring while her teammate Miranda Benette took gold in Weapon and Empty Hand Kata and silver in Point Sparring.

Guyana Police Force won the Senior Team Kata while National Martial Arts placed second; Trinidad and Tobago took first and second in the Junior Team Kata while Guyana placed third. Guyana finished with 579 points followed by Trinidad and Tobago on 70, Suriname on 20 and the United States of America on five.

The event was hosted by Korean International Martial Arts Guyana and sponsored by National Sports Commission, Farfan and Mendez, Mines Services Ltd., Greg Trucking Services, Urling Shipping, Modern Optical and family and friends.