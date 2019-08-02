Notorious criminal Kevin “Long hair” Narine returned to Guyana after serving time

Notorious wanted criminal and High Seas Pirate, 40-year-old Kevin “Long Hair” Narine also called Ram Sookdial, of No. 7 Village, West Coast Berbice, who was serving time in Suriname has been returned to Guyana.

Narine was sentenced to nine years in jail in the Berbice High Court back in June 2011 after he was found guilty on a count of robbery under arms. Not long after he and three others – Rickford La Fleur, Vinood Gopaul and Vijai Seenarine – escaped from the New Amsterdam Prison. They used a cement sling to climb down from their holdings before ripping a hole in the fence and making good their escape.

Seenarine, who was captured shortly after, had taken police up the Corentyne River to a location where he and the others had shared following the escape. The men had reportedly raided a camp along the bank of the Corentyne River and relieved the occupants of four shotguns. The ranks recovered a shotgun, revolver and ammunition.

Narine fled to Suriname, where he was wanted after escaping from their custody in 2006. He was arrested by the Maritime Police and the Arrest Team of the Suriname Police Force. The police received information that he had been seen in a boat in the Suriname River. He was accompanied by two men.

They were tracked to Clevia where they were cornered.

Narine tried escaping, but was cornered after he got stuck on a mud bank and was subsequently arrested. His two companions were suspected to be La Fleur and Gopaul.

Narine was being sought in Suriname for five years in connection with robberies committed in that country’s waters since 2006. He then fled to Guyana. After returning to Suriname in 2011, he reportedly committed robberies on the High Seas again until he was captured.

On Wednesday morning, he was returned to Guyana by the Suriname authorities where he was processed at Molsen Creek and handed over to the Guyana Police. He is also wanted for a number of other matters in Guyana.

Both La Fleur and Gopaul also have long rap sheets. La Fleur, 36, called Rickford Williams or Rickford Sabola, Bragga or Rastaman, of Vryheid’s Lust Squatting Area, East Coast Demerara, Smithfield and Canje River, was on remand on two charges of murder and two charges of trafficking in narcotics. He was captured in Suriname and deported to Guyana about two years ago.

Gopaul called “Magga”, 28, of 34 Yakasari North, Black Bush Polder, was sentenced to 18 months in his absence. He was also wanted for questioning in relation to several matters of robbery under arms and trafficking in narcotics.

Gopaul was first taken into prison at the age of 14, back in 2004, when he was accused of murdering his father. He reportedly shot him dead. He was among 18 prisoners who escaped from the New Amsterdam Prison in August 2007. He was caught and then escaped again in June 2011; at that time, he was just 19.

He was rearrested during a police dragnet in May 2019. The cops had raided his home and after seeing the police, he made an attempt to escape by fleeing into the backlands, but ended up running into lawmen.