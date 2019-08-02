New NGO launched to aid in human rights advocacy

A new Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) was recently launched in the interest of advocating for human rights issues. Through advocacy and partnership, Justice Corps Inc. (Guyana) (JCG)will conduct research, evaluate, generate and initiate actions using tested and/or other methods, provisions, and programming to end human rights violation. This includes focus in the areas of Civil and Political, Economic, Social and Cultural rights according to officials.

The NGO was launched recently at the International Language Institute at Laluni and New Garden Streets, Queenstown, Georgetown.

Addressing the sizeable gathering at the launching, Executive Director Nazia Persaud outlined that the entity will always stand by its philosophy of bringing to the forefront the injustices that is somewhat hidden behind closed doors, and in some cases, documented and forgotten. She added that their organisation can be best described as a force in recognition to fit the missing pieces by all means and will always take a firm stand for justice.

She explained that the organisation is a non-profit entity advocating for human rights using the various media and fora to impact society as a whole, whose rights have been violated. She further stated that JCG is a peace-abiding body that strongly believes in non-violence communication and the positive impact on our lives.

The entity’s structure comprises an Executive Body along with a Board of Directors, Support Staff and several Volunteers, governed by the international Human Rights Laws; Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in Paris on December 10, 1948 (General Assembly resolution 217 A)

Finance Director Patrick Triumph in his presentation noted that the organisation is poised to enforce initiatives through their Release Readiness and Re-entry Program, Prisoners Relief Networks, among others. He said that their scope of works will include advocacy, legal representation, civil and political, economic, cultural and social rights, and also support network and partnership. Others include infrastructural service, and training and research initiatives.

Triumph noted that the Release Readiness and Re-entry Programme will enable prisoners to develop themselves, socially, mentally, psychologically, physically and intellectually through organised, and in some cases, tested methods to reassure them of their existence and purpose. Training will include areas like Character Building, Self Care, Applications in Life Matters, Mental Focus and Spiritual Discipline, Healthy Lifestyle Practice, Physical Exercise, Recreational and Outdoor programmes, occupational training among others.

The Prisoners Relief Network on the other hand serves as an umbrella, keeping account of all present and released prisoners. Through this program released prisoners will be given options and resources to integrate into society. They will benefit from either funding, access to materials or similar options to restructure a more positive lifestyle for favourable outcomes through partnership.

In their advocacy exploits, persons will be allowed to express their views, access information and stand in defence of their rights. Legal Representation will deals with areas like Civil and Political, Economic, Cultural and Social Rights.

Support Network and Partnership will be made feasible with support from families, members of society, stakeholders and the pursuers themselves, as JCG works towards meeting reachable, acceptable and justifiable positive goals through many projects. Infrastructural Service will target washrooms in public places, Magistrates and Judges Courts, Police Stations, lock-ups, seating area and such related matters.