MP in custody for alleged sexual misconduct with boy, 16

Police in Lethem, Region Nine have launched an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct leveled against a Member of Parliament (MP).

Police sources confirmed that the MP is in custody for allegedly making sexual advances toward a sixteen-year-old boy. Reports reaching Kaieteur News revealed that the alleged accused met the teenager at his son’s birthday party.

The man had allegedly made advances toward the young boy at the party and later accompanied the group of teenagers to a nearby bar, where they were imbibing.

It was during this time that the man made allegedly the indecent proposal to the teen again— this time, he offered to perform oral sex on him. When the teenager refused the advances, the man reportedly took his plans a step further and spiked the boy’s drink.

However, when the matter was reported, the teenager claimed that he fell asleep and didn’t know what happened. He has since undergone a medical examination, which proved that he was not raped. This publication has since contacted the MP.

He told Kaieteur News, “I would never do such a thing, I am an MP. I think this some kind of plan to tarnish my character”.

The man confirmed, nonetheless, that a group of teenagers had attended his son’s 16th birthday party.

“I would never even encourage sixteen-year-old to drink, much less accompany them to a bar. I gave a speech at my son‘s party where I told everyone there that although he is sixteen, it doesn’t mean he is allowed to drink alcohol.”

The MP said that he was shocked to learn that there was a social media post, the next day, which implicates him as having indulged in sexual misconduct with one of the teens.

“I find this very mischievous. They say that there’s some video. I went to the police; they are yet to produce the evidence. I barely know this boy. We met him for the first time at my son’s birthday party. I learnt that afterwards, they were drinking; they bought the alcohol at a shop,” the MP claimed.