Mighty Skippers, Plank Patriots triumph at Camille’s Fitness Games

Latest update August 2nd, 2019 12:59 AM
Mighty Skippers and Plank Patriots emerged champions of the group and individual categories respectively when Camille’s Academy staged its inaugural Fitness Games recently at Soesdyke.
The event got underway with action in the group category where athletes had to perform a one mile run, followed by 700 squats, 2000 skips, 10 minutes of planks, sack race, 2000 double under skip and 300 push-ups correspondingly.
Push Ups Masters took the runner-up spot while Squat Stars finished third and Plank Patriots fourth. The Individual segment followed where two athletes were selected from each group to complete 50 skips, 20 free hand squats, 10 box over burpees and a 60 meters flip tyre in that order; the athletes were substituted as the games proceeded.
Mighty Skippers finished second while Squat Stars took third spot and Push Ups Masters were fourth. Teachers also tried their skills at a few exercises. The event which was organised by Videsh Sookram and Camille’s Academy was sponsored by Stage of Champions, Fitness Express and Action Coach.
Aug 02, 2019Boxing Coach Orlando ‘Pocket Rocket’ Rogers and Football Coach Gordon Braithwaite visited Siparuta Village in Region 6 Upper Corentyne River and conducted a 17-day training programme through the...
Aug 02, 2019
Aug 02, 2019
Aug 02, 2019
Aug 02, 2019
Aug 02, 2019
I pay my paper delivery guy, William, on Sunday for deliveries done Monday to Sunday. So last Sunday, he came as usual.... more
Prior to July 2018, Haitian nationals were required to have visas to enter into member states of the Caribbean Community.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Sir Ronald Sanders There were echoes of US President Donald Trump’s famous campaign slogan, “Make... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]