Mighty Skippers, Plank Patriots triumph at Camille’s Fitness Games

Aug 02, 2019

Mighty Skippers and Plank Patriots emerged champions of the group and individual categories respectively when Camille’s Academy staged its inaugural Fitness Games recently at Soesdyke.

Students performing the dance pass prior to the commencement of the games.

Teachers performing the plank exercise.

The event got underway with action in the group category where athletes had to perform a one mile run, followed by 700 squats, 2000 skips, 10 minutes of planks, sack race, 2000 double under skip and 300 push-ups correspondingly.
Push Ups Masters took the runner-up spot while Squat Stars finished third and Plank Patriots fourth. The Individual segment followed where two athletes were selected from each group to complete 50 skips, 20 free hand squats, 10 box over burpees and a 60 meters flip tyre in that order; the athletes were substituted as the games proceeded.
Mighty Skippers finished second while Squat Stars took third spot and Push Ups Masters were fourth. Teachers also tried their skills at a few exercises. The event which was organised by Videsh Sookram and Camille’s Academy was sponsored by Stage of Champions, Fitness Express and Action Coach.

Sports

