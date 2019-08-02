Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown C’ship Quarterfinal and semi-final stages on tonight @ Cultural Centre Tarmac

The National Cultural Centre tarmac will be the battle ground tonight, when the quarterfinal and semi-final stages in the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown Championship commences.

The opening quarterfinal match will be a clash of former champions as Broad Street oppose Leopold Street from 19:00hrs while Albouystown-B takes aim Back Circle from 19:45hrs.

In the third match of the section, tournament giant Sparta Boss lock horns with Sophia at 20:30hrs, with defending champion Gold is Money matching skills with Tiger Bay from 21:45hrs.

The respective winners of the aforesaid matches will advance to the semi-final round. The grand finale is slated to occur at the Jubilee Park Tarmac on August 3rd.

According to an official correspondence from tournament Coordinator Three Peat Promotions, “All systems are in place for a thrilling night of action and the hope is that the weather remains favourable which will aid producing quality football for both the players and fans. A large crowd is expected at the venue due to the quality of teams that are competing.”

The release further said, “The Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Championship is a benchmark for local football and everyone wants to carve their name on the proverbial trophy. With each year the quality increases as teams vie for what has become the most coveted title in the land. As Sparta Boss talisman emphatically said, ‘Guinness is the World Cup of local football’. This cements the legacy and overall impact that the tournament has had on the footballing culture especially amongst the communities.”

Winner of the event will collect $500,000 and the championship trophy, as well as automatic place in the National Championship.

The second, third and fourth place finisher will collect $300,000, $200,000 and $100,000 respectively and the corresponding trophy.

Meanwhile, the National Championship starts on August 9th at the Jubilee Park Tarmac. The two day event, which features 15 teams, will end on August 10 at the same venue. The teams that have sealed automatic berths to the event are Gold is Money [National Champion], Beacons [Bartica Champion], Melanie-B [East Coast Demerara winner], Brothers United [West Demerara/East Bank Demerara winner], Trafalgar [Berbice champion] and High Rollers [Linden chmpion] have sealed automatic berths. Below features the quarterfinal fixtures:

Quarterfinal Matchups: (1) Broad St vs. Leopold St-19:00hrs (2) Albouystown-B vs. Back Circle-19:45hrs (3) Sparta Boss vs. Sophia-20:30hrs (4) Gold is Money vs. Tiger Bay-21:15hrs

Semifinal Matchups: Winner (1) vs. Winner (4) Winner (2) vs. Winner (3).