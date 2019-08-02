“Fast and Furious” drunk drivers kill pedestrian, injure cyclist in Berbice

Fifty-four year-old Gregory Stanley called ‘Backtoe’ of 6 Seafield Village, West Coast Berbice is now dead, while a 23-year-old pedal cyclist, Cyanna Kingston, sustained injuries, following an accident on the Number 41 Village public road.

According to information gathered by this publication, yesterday at approximately 06:30 hrs, Stanley was reportedly crossing the public road when he was hit. It is understood that a 53-year-old driver (from Linden) of motorcar PWW 5995 and a 59-year-old driver (from Section ‘C’ Enterprise, ECD) of motor PXX 3821, were proceeding west along the southern side of the thoroughfare at an extremely fast rate when Stanley crossed from north to south into the path of the two speeding cars.

The driver of PXX 3821 then lost control of his vehicle and collided with PWW 5995 causing him to careen into a concrete fence and subsequently hit Stanley and Kingston.

Stanley, who sustained injuries to his head and about his body, died on the spot, while Kingston suffered a fractured right arm. She is currently at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital.

Meanwhile, breathalyzer tests were conducted on the two drivers and their alcohol levels exceeded the legal limit. They are currently in police custody assisting with investigations.