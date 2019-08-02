De Haitians coming but dem disappearing

People coming to Guyana all de time. It ain’t got a time without a drove of people from one country or de odda ain’t coming to Guyana. Was de Brazilians at one time. Dem come in such numbers dat dem got hotel and bars and nightclubs in Georgetown.

But even before de Brazilians was de Chinese. Dem use to come and as soon as dem land was a cook shop. Some of dem use to set up stalls and sell perfume and odda cheap things. Now dem so much dat dem got supermarkets, stores and import bond.

Now is de Haitians coming and people talking. Dem Caricom countries was afraid to tek in Haitians because dem nuff. If was an open door policy, within two morning de country would have more Haitians than residents.

Is last year Caricom decide to tek in some Haitians. From de time dat happen was like a tap open. Dem boys don’t know if de Haitians coming as skilled people or like visitors. Wha dem know is once dem Haitians land dem tun Mandrake.

Somebody smuggling dem and mekking money moving dem around. Dem organise minibus, houses and hotels and odda transportation. Is big money. Nuff people getting a cut but dem is de big ones. Dem is de planners.

De minibus drivers gon get a small piece; de people at de airport immigration getting a piece and de couple policemen in de airport also mekking a piece. Guyana ain’t getting nutten else because de dust barely landing pon dem Haitian foot. De backtrack people mekking de money because dem Haitians not going back.

Dem boys want to believe a big one in de Ministry wha does give out passports also mekking money.

Dis thing only start de odda day, like two years ago. All dem years nobody was looking at Guyana. Now it got oil and everybody seeing de country like how some people does see a man who win de lotto. When he ain’t got money, nobody don’t know him. But from de time he win de lotto, he got family from every race. Dat is how Guyana deh right now.

Talk half and watch how de Haitians got people looking fuh dem.