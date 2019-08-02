Latest update August 2nd, 2019 12:59 AM

CWI Rising Stars U19 Singh and bowlers hand Guyana comprehensive win

Aug 02, 2019 Sports 0

Guyana trounced Leeward Islands by 119 runs when the Cricket West Indies Rising Stars U19 50-over tournament continued yesterday in St. Vincent

Sachin Singh

and the Grenadines. Singh thumped three fours and two sixes in a top score of 51 to guide Guyana to 175 all out in the final over of the innings after they elected to bat at Park Hill.
Kevlon Anderson made 49 and Junior Sinclair 21. Leeward Islands were bowled out for 56 in 31 overs in reply. Anderson and Qumar Torrington picked up three wickets each while Ashmead Nedd had two; Singh and Leon Swamy took one each.

