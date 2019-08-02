CWI Rising Stars U19 Singh and bowlers hand Guyana comprehensive win

Latest update August 2nd, 2019 12:59 AM
Guyana trounced Leeward Islands by 119 runs when the Cricket West Indies Rising Stars U19 50-over tournament continued yesterday in St. Vincent
and the Grenadines. Singh thumped three fours and two sixes in a top score of 51 to guide Guyana to 175 all out in the final over of the innings after they elected to bat at Park Hill.
Kevlon Anderson made 49 and Junior Sinclair 21. Leeward Islands were bowled out for 56 in 31 overs in reply. Anderson and Qumar Torrington picked up three wickets each while Ashmead Nedd had two; Singh and Leon Swamy took one each.
Aug 02, 2019Boxing Coach Orlando ‘Pocket Rocket’ Rogers and Football Coach Gordon Braithwaite visited Siparuta Village in Region 6 Upper Corentyne River and conducted a 17-day training programme through the...
