CWI Level 11 course augurs well for growth of the game in the C’bean-Development Manager Tomlins

By Zaheer Mohamed

Senior Coach Development Manager-England and Wales Cricket Board and Cricket West Indies (CWI) Coaching Education Consultant, Keith Tomlins, feels the Level Two Coaching course augurs well for the development for the game in the Caribbean.

Cricket West Indies and University of the West Indies (UWI), Faculty of Sports have collaborated for the four-day Course which concluded on Monday with 27 participants at the Guyana National Stadium.

All CWI member countries and ICC Americas members have access to this course, with another Level Two course scheduled to follow in Barbados next month. Speaking with Kaieteur Sport following the course, Tomlins said, “It’s a new programme, obviously this is development, learning all the time of how effective it is, there is a lot of great information and what really bowls me over is the passion among the coaches to coach and the love of the game, so I hope that at the end of the day when they go away, reflect upon it, they will get some good learning from the course into the schools and clubs and help the next generation of players to come through, that would be fantastic.”

The course is part of CWI’s strategic plan to strengthen and develop the regional coaching talent pool, considering the vital importance coaches have in developing cricketers’ skills at an early age.

“It only going to be a good thing, we are trying to harness the passion in coaches, we also give them some skills and some tools to help generate the next generation of players for their islands and the West Indies. I think the future is massively bright for West Indies cricket, this is just the start of it, and the plan is to roll out more level twos across the Caribbean so we will have a whole group of coaches out there helping the youths. This level two is aimed at supporting and developing cricketers who have already got some talent so this helping them go on to the next level.”

A number of past and present national and international cricketers participated in the course and Tomlins added that it is massively important to keep people within the game in the Caribbean.

“Ex players have got a lot to offer, a lot of experience, they know what success looks like and to keep them in the game is massively important. To lose that experience would be a massive shame so that fact that they come along and want to be coaches is terrific.”

Those that took part are Akshaya Persaud, Anthony D’Andrade, Travis Dowlin, Steven Jacobs, Vishal Singh, Ramnaresh Sarwan, Leon Johnson, Veerasammy Permaul, Antony Adams, Jermaine Neblett, Ryan Hercules, Kenroy Joseph, Andre Percival, Floyd Benjamin, Nicholas Fraser, Saeed Zaheer Mohamed, Travis Harcourt, Tremayne Smartt, Bevan Butts, Ravindranauth Seeram, Garvin Nedd, Latchman Yadram, Jeremiah Harris, Quasen Nedd, Clive Grimmond, Subrina Munroe and Anil Persaud.

University of the West Indies, Sports Management Faculty lecturers, Keshava Ramphal and Ryerson Bhagoo, CWI Head of Sports Medicine and Science Dr. Oba Gulston and Guyana Cricket Board’s Territorial Development Officer, former West Indies fast bowler Colin Stuart conducted the course.

Also present were CWI Director of Cricket Jimmy Adams, Senior Project Officer Cricket Development CWI Fawaz Baksh and Project Officer-Development Cricket Department CWI Junie Mitcham.