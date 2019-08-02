Latest update August 2nd, 2019 12:59 AM

CJIA gives passengers Emancipation Day welcome

Aug 02, 2019

The Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) yesterday welcomed passengers to the sweet sounds of African drums, and traditional African dishes in keeping with Emancipation Day observances.

A passenger (at right) dancing to African rhythms

Passengers enjoyed dishes such as conkie, cassava pone and a glass of mauby while singing and dancing to traditional African rhythms.
Each passenger was given an African printed sash as a welcome gift. One passenger who is a first-time visitor to Guyana said, “I never knew Guyana had such rich African culture.” He went to on to say, “This is the first time I’ve felt this welcomed in another country and I look forward to so much more that Guyana has to offer.”
Chief Executive Officer of CJIA, Mr. Ramesh Ghir, said that “Emancipation Day is a day of deep historical significance in Guyana. With this in mind, CJIA was pleased to offer visitors to Guyana, a glimpse of our culture and heritage.”He added, “We are delighted that our guests felt welcomed.”
The CJIA also partnered with the Museum of African Heritage to showcase some of the museum’s ancient artifacts throughout the airport terminal. Passengers got a chance to learn about African culture and history as they made their way through the Arrivals Terminal.

An incoming passenger being sashed

An arriving passenger, with African delicacies in his hand, poses with a CJIA staffer

Assistant to the Administrator of the Museum of African Heritage, Shemar Davis said, “The museum is proud to partner with the CJIA on one of Guyana’s most auspicious events in history.” He went on to say, “We wanted to take this opportunity to showcase the history of the 1823 Slave Rebellion.”

 

 

