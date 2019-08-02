Latest update August 2nd, 2019 12:59 AM

Another washed out game for K. Rampat Cricket Academy Team on Guyana Tour

The K. Rampat Cricket Academy (KRCA) of Trinidad on a one-week tour to Guyana, suffered more disappointment when their game against an East Coast Under-15 side was called off in the first over at Lusignan yesterday with the visitors on 3 without loss.
The touring Academy lost twice on Wednesday against host Everest Under-15s after their opening game against Enmore was washed on Tuesday. The game began in overcast conditions and the visitors batted first on the sluggish outfield and after six balls which included three wides; rain sent the players and officials scurrying off the ground and although the sun returned in full force the damage had already been done as water which seeped under the covers affected the middle of the pitch.
The Trinis face-off today with Enmore at Everest before concluding their tour tomorrow with a game on the East Bank of Essequibo when they battle Parika. The objectives of this tour are two-fold; firstly, to give the young players an opportunity to expand and develop their cricketing and social skills and secondly to gain a sense of geography of a neighbouring country.

