African traditions well represented on Emancipation Day

By Trishan Craig

African traditions were strong, vibrant and well represented on Emancipation Day yesterday as Guyanese participated in a cultural observance which brought the beauty and mystique of the faraway continent all the way to Guyana in celebration of 181 years since the abolition of slavery.

Resplendent colours of beautiful African wear were on grand display, as persons proudly paraded their intricately made Dashikis, dresses, tops and skirts which brought their own tales and senses of identity to the day. It was a grand occasion as individuals made their way into the National Park to join in an entire day of festivity.

Down the lane of culture and art

Although the sun began to blaze over the location and rain threatened intermittently, local producers and families set up stalls and tents to display works of art and tasty looking cuisine along the pathways of the National Park.

The main area was packed with exhibitions – there was the display of African craftwork, artifacts, drawings and paintings, African and indigenous cuisine, colourful booths with posters, photographs, books and other printed material that provide information on African history.

Traditional music was blasting from every corner as stallholders beckoned spectators to take away with them a piece of Africa – Guyana-style.

Many of the regally-clad females had long-lasting smiles on their faces as they sashayed their way through the paved lane. Race, colour, class and creed were all set aside and folks in an inviting environment. Dazzling clothing and accessories hung everywhere, while delicious meals flashed before the eyes, and the scent tickled the nostrils.

Pamela Fox, who is a designer, was one of the eager persons trying to catch the attention of persons passing by. In her stall were items made from leather such as bracelets, necklaces and footwear.

She stated that, “I was supposed to go to CARIFESTA, but I changed my mind. I decided to bring out my creations here so that with the festivities I can share in providing items of craft to interested persons.

Although African prints were dominant, producers with other types of ornate craft were not left out of proceedings.

A joyful Radika Defreitas, who was enjoying her second year coming out to the celebration, was very eager to share the story about her seven flavours of seasoning. Alongside her table, African accessories hung, and she showed off a full table of ‘Achar’.

A TASTE OF THE COOK-UP COMPETITION

The steel-pan music did not allow anyone to just walk through the designated area for the ‘Cook-up rice food competition’ without swaying their hips and moving energetically to the folksy music played.

Persons could be seen singing and dancing as the beats of songs like ‘Small Days’, ‘Manin’ Neighba’, ‘Bamboo Fiah’ and many other joyful tunes hit them.

The competition was organised by Ansa McAl where the winner would walk away with $100, 000, a hamper and a one-year contract to be catering for the company.

Participants were walking around their little ‘kitchens’ turning the bubbling food in their pots as the air was taken over by the aromas. The smells invited patrons to the many booths.

Finally, as afternoon came and the tasting of the food to be judged was finished, the winners were announced. The event was judged in two segments, the vegetarian and the meat segment.

Coming out from Veggie category in fourth place, was Onika Butcher. Second place was captured by Alicia Charles and Britney Grant. First place was secured by Waveney Doris. It was noted that this was the third time she won the event in that category.

Moving on to the meat segment or as it was called ‘the cook-up with nuff articles,’ this category saw Ms. Joan Hill came fourth. Again, the second place was a tie – Tavita Singh and Pinky Cort filled this position.

The difficult competition came to a close with Nicola Davis walking away as the winner.

A PERFECT STAGE FOR AFRICAN DISPLAY

The event that gets everyone to come out of his or her home on this grand day did not disappoint.

The show kicked off with an African Parade. It was impressive, with delegations from the African Cultural and Development Association (ACDA), our eastern neighbour Suriname and from as far as Ghana, among others too many to list.

Participants marched and danced their way around the park as they put on a brilliant show for the onlookers. They pounded their drums and moved their bodies to the sweet music. It was a show to behold as even down to the little ones joined in with their practiced routines.

Youngsters graced the stage with their talents in dancing, singing, poetry and drama. Their contributions to the event spoke volumes as it brought out the importance of freedom and self-identity.

Carlene Gilburg, captured the crowd with her inspirational piece of poetry entitled, ‘Freedom’. In her poem, she spoke about persons still having a mind that is enslaved.

There was a call for individuals to stand up, educate themselves and stay free of circumstances that will cloud their minds, citing a line from Bob Marley’s ‘Redemption Song’ which states, “Emancipate yourself from mental slavery”.

It was clear from all that transpired that this had been done by all present.