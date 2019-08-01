Latest update August 1st, 2019 12:59 AM

Youth Hoops Basketball Clinic and Tour Registration process moving apace – Coordinator Amanda Wilson

Aug 01, 2019 Sports 0

Founder of Green Mango Media and Orgainiser of the Youth Hoops Basketball Clinic and Tour Ms. Amanda Wilson has reported that plans for the August 6-9 energy packed event is moving full steam ahead with the registration process being very hectic.

Amanda Wilson – Founder, Green Mango Media

The main facilitators of the Clinic are former NBA player Anthony Bonner (New York Knicks, Sacramento Kings & Orlando Magics) and Founder of The Xperience Outreach Rich Mahler (USA).
Wilson informed that the focus of the clinic would be on footwork, aggressiveness, mentality, and all around offensive skills, including ball handling and shooting.
“Registration is going amazing so far, we have gotten kids from all over Georgetown, Linden, Kwakwani, Bartica, Berbice, East Coast, West Coast, so far so good and we are absolutely looking forward to see all of them on the 6th and 7th in Georgetown and the 8th in Linden. The last time was good, this time it will be maximum awesome.”
The organisers are targeting over 100 kids between the City and the Bauxite Mining Town for the programme, while the facilitators have expressed delight in coming to Guyana again and are looking forward to interacting with the participants on and off the court.
Sessions according to Ms. Wilson would be one on one as well as group where among other things the kids would be lectured to on how challenging it is to stay in sport and the opportunities that can be had and accessed by becoming a professional athlete.
Persons wishing to get more information on the Youth Hoops Basketball Clinic and Tour can contact Ms. Amanda Wilson on 678 9621.

