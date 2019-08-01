Winfer Garden win opening Triangular Windball series opener

Winfer Garden won the opening game of the A. Munroe organised AL Sport & Tour Promotions Champions of Champions Triangular Windball

Cricket series involving the three winners from the 22nd Annual End of school year primary schools tournament. Saint Anne’s, Leonora & Winfer Garden are the teams contesting the series.

Leonora after been invited to bat made 121-1 off 8 overs with Rayon Dowlin 46 (6s-7), Shohid Bahadur 34 and T. Ali 24.

Winfer Garden replied with 125-0 with Shane Prince 34 (6s-4).

Meanwhile, the three girls’ champions Tuschen, Saint Mary’s & Ketley will be involved in a similar series scheduled to commence during this month and will be played in the evening at the National Gymnasium.