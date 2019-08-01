Latest update August 1st, 2019 12:59 AM

Winfer Garden win opening Triangular Windball series opener

Aug 01, 2019 Sports 0

Winfer Garden won the opening game of the A. Munroe organised AL Sport & Tour Promotions Champions of Champions Triangular Windball

Winfer Garden Team.

Hutton Mars (right) presents a trophy to skipper Shane Prince, while Head teacher (2nd right) and other players share the moment.

Cricket series involving the three winners from the 22nd Annual End of school year primary schools tournament. Saint Anne’s, Leonora & Winfer Garden are the teams contesting the series.
Leonora after been invited to bat made 121-1 off 8 overs with Rayon Dowlin 46 (6s-7), Shohid Bahadur 34 and T. Ali 24.
Winfer Garden replied with 125-0 with Shane Prince 34 (6s-4).
Meanwhile, the three girls’ champions Tuschen, Saint Mary’s & Ketley will be involved in a similar series scheduled to commence during this month and will be played in the evening at the National Gymnasium.

New 2019