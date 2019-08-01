Latest update August 1st, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

SOCU reports hard-drive for $5M computer missing

Aug 01, 2019 News 0

In late 2017, a complaint was filed with the then Commissioner of Police (ag) David Ramnarine, that a specialized computer with software valued over $5M went missing.
However, there seems to be little actions taken to find out what happened.
According to the letter from Special Assistant Commissioner and head of the police’s Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU), dated October 3, 2017, an Acer laptop was issued to a supernumerary superintendent.
The computer was subsequently equipped by the British High Commission with IBM software valued at US$25,000 to help SOCU with a higher level of analytical work and for training of other SOCU staffers.
The computer was kept in the possession of the superintendent.
According to James, who is on administrative leave now, on September 27, last he received instructions for the staffer to be relocated to the National Intelligence Centre.
The staffer was told to hand over all documents and properties of SOCU.
Later that month, a forensic auditor attempted to use the computer but found no programmes on it.
James, in the letter to Ramnarine, said he requested assistance from the police’s Information Technology Department which found that the hard drive had been removed and replaced with another.
James disclosed in the letter that he had asked for an investigation.
SOCU which was handed significant responsibilities in 2015 by the new Coalition Government to investigate corruption in the administrations of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic, has been facing pressure over the past year.
It has not been able to secure any convictions despite the high-profile arrests of officials, including former ministers and even Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo.
The British government which has been lending assistance has severed the contract of Dr. Sam Sittlington, a consultant that was hired to help SOCU build capacity.
Forensic Auditor, Sheronie James, also had her contract ended when questions arose about her qualifications.

 

More in this category

Sports

Dominoes competition for Emancipation Celebrations in Berbice on today

Dominoes competition for Emancipation Celebrations in Berbice on

Aug 01, 2019

The Berbice Association of African People (BAOAP), which is an umbrella organisation that is made up of a number of African organisations, groups and churches from across Berbice, has organised a...
Read More
Winfer Garden win opening Triangular Windball series opener

Winfer Garden win opening Triangular Windball...

Aug 01, 2019

RHTYSC Patron’s Fund assisted twenty two Clubs with cricket balls Whim National Cricket Club receives trophies for tournament

RHTYSC Patron’s Fund assisted twenty two Clubs...

Aug 01, 2019

Youth Hoops Basketball Clinic and Tour Registration process moving apace – Coordinator Amanda Wilson

Youth Hoops Basketball Clinic and Tour...

Aug 01, 2019

K. Rampat Cricket Academy Guyana tour T&T Academy lose twice to Everest Yesterday

K. Rampat Cricket Academy Guyana tour T&T...

Aug 01, 2019

All set for PMTC Centenary horserace meet today Two changes made to programme

All set for PMTC Centenary horserace meet today...

Aug 01, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Cuffy was a dual citizen

    Cuffy was a dual citizen. He was not born in Guyana; he was born in Ghana but we can safely say that he is entitled to retroactive... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019