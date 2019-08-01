RHTYSC Patron’s Fund assisted twenty two Clubs with cricket balls Whim National Cricket Club receives trophies for tournament

The remarkable success story of Berbice Cricket continues even during the rainy season as the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS continues to assist the Berbice Cricket Board to fulfill its mandate. The Club under its 2019 Patron Fund shared out twenty two boxes of cricket balls to twenty two cricket clubs. The donation brought the number of clubs receiving balls to fifty, out of the ninety based in Berbice.

RHTYSC Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster, MS stated that on his election as President of the Berbice Cricket Board, he promised to assist all clubs in Berbice. In 2018, over $1M worth of balls were shared out to the Clubs in a joint project spearheaded by Foster and former BCB President Anil Beharry. Sixteen boxes of balls were handed to the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association for distribution to Clubs in that Sub-association.

Among the Clubs that would benefit with balls are Yakusari, No. 48 Challengers, No. 69 Red Rose, No. 70 M.Y.O, Scottsburg United, Crabwood Creek Sports Club, Skeldon Titans and No. 59 Youth Cricket Club. Additionally six Clubs in the Lower Corentyne area would also benefit including Chesney, Whim, Courtland, No. 1 Road, Kilcoy and Nigg Intruders

Foster, who spearheads the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS and Berbice Cricket Board Marketing drive, stated that the remaining 40 clubs would collect balls by the end of September, 2019. Additionally, clubs in Berbice are also benefitting from donations of water pitchers, stumps, school bags, educational materials, trophies, medals, bicycles, cricket gears for youth cricketers, rain coats among others. He urged the Clubs to take proper care of the items and to cherish the outstanding work of his administration.

Foster also fulfilled his commitment to the Whim National Cricket Club by handing over three trophies for an upcoming cricket tournament at the Whim Cricket Ground. The four teams’ tournament would be organised by the Berbice Cricket Board as part of an effort to promote cricket in the Village. The trophies were donated by Mr. Ramesh Sunich of the Trophy Stall under the RHTYSC, MS Patron’s Fund. Foster also handed over a box of balls to the Whim Club for the Winner of the Tournament.

The Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club would like to extend gratitude to Mr. Christopher Jones of the National Sports Commission, the Ministry of the Presidency and Mr. Sunich for making the donations possible.