Region Two NGSA top students awarded …as Ansa McAL and Dept. of Education host ceremony

The top students of Region Two, Pomeroon-Supenaam, at this year’s National Grade Six Assessment were urged, yesterday, to become model citizens working towards developing Guyana while living in harmony with their fellow Guyanese.

This was the message by Minister of Business, Haimraj Rajkumar, during a special awards ceremony held at the Regional Democratic Council’s boardroom in Anna Regina.

The awards ceremony was made possible through the collaboration of the Department of Education, the Education Ministry and Ansa McAL Trading Ltd through its Smalta line of beverages.

He said that the students would have worked hard during their time at primary school and were therefore able to be successful today.

He said that the attitude towards performing well should not stop at the secondary level but continue as they enter secondary school.

Minister Rajkumar encouraged the students to continue to dedicate themselves to learning so that at the end of their secondary school life they can be applauded once again.

The students were advised that in their efforts to contribute to the development of Guyana, they should live cohesively with their peers and not to be divided.

He said, “Love your friends; do not hate; live together in unity.”

He told the students and their parents that the government is very serious about education. He said that since 2015 the government has invested a lot of funds into the education sector.

However, despite the heavy investment, Minister Rajkumar noted that the government is cognizant that more has to be done. He said that he is committed to ensuring that the children of Guyana can access the best quality of education.

Regional Executive Officer, Mr. Denis Jaikaran, said that the children were honoured because of the evident dedication and commitment they invested into their work.

He congratulated the parents and teachers for their contributions that allowed the children achieve at the very level. He told the parents that their support to the children should not stop today but continue throughout their life.

The REO urged the students to stay faithful to developing their country and to be prudent when they are placed in positions to make fruitful decisions to benefit Guyana.

Regional Education Officer, Ms. Nicola Matthews, congratulated the students for portraying the discipline, compassion and zeal for learning. She said that this year is special for the region since its very own Venisha Lall shared the number one spot for the country.

The Department of Education honoured the top 28 students of the region with backpacks, while the top 10 students received a bursary, compliments of Smalta – Ansa McAL Trading Ltd and a token from the Ministry of Education.

The gifts of appreciation were handed over by Minister Rajkumar and Mr. Jaikaran.