PPP stages more protests for elections

With chants for resignation of the Cabinet and the holding of general elections, supporters of the People’s Progressive Party converged once again outside the Ministry of the Presidency demanding that elections be held by September 18.

PPP supporters hold yet another protest in front the Ministry of President yesterday calling for early elections.

Former Prime Minister and PPP executive member, Samuel Hinds, was among those in the picket lines.
Hinds noted that among other things, the party is calling on the President to start the preparations for elections which are due by September 18.
“All Guyanese should know that it is in their interest – and no matter which party they support – to ensure and to work for us to comply with the CCJ and with our Constitution.”
Hinds noted too that by his own admission, Chief Elections Officer of Guyana Election Commission (GECOM) said that the current list can be refreshed.
“So there is no need for house to house registration. It is just a way to delay the process.”
Hinds said that his party is adamant that elections can be held by September 18.
Last week, score of PPP supporters, took to the streets across the country, to protest against the ongoing house-to-house registration exercise, which has been deemed “illegal” by the Opposition.

