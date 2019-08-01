Pan Am games 2019 “Guyana can compete despite challenges” – McKoy

By Calvin Chapman in Peru

It has been one week into the 18th Pan American championship that is being hosted in the Peru’s capital, Lima, and although Guyana has not medalled, the Golden Arrowhead was well represented so far.

That sentiment is also shared by the Chef-De-Mission of Guyana’s 40-member contingent, Nalini McKoy, who would have arrived in the Spanish speaking country capital since the 20th of July.

The most disappointing event of the ‘land of many waters’ campaign so far would have been the injustice dealt to 20-year-old pugilist Keevin Allicock who was clearly denied a definite medal by the reportedly corrupt boxing officials on Monday night.

The investments made by the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) to send Allicock for a three week training camp while facilitating the arrival of a Cuban boxing coach, along with the monthly stipend given to the young man, has shown that despite limitations Guyana can compete.

McKoy shared with this publication that, “Funding, infrastructure and a sports policy may be lacking in Guyana yet we are able to go head to head with these other countries that benefit from all those things. We have great potential and once our athletes continue to persevere and get the relevant support from all stakeholders, the sky is the limit for us (Team Guyana).”

In squash, Guyana’s trio of Taylor Fernandes, Ashley Khalil and Mary Fung-A-Fat were the first to represent the Golden Arrowhead in the women’s team event in the sport. All three of the ladies playing in their first Pan American games competed valiantly and they tasted success when they swept home side Peru 3-0 to register the squash team’s solitary win in the competition.Khalil and Fung-A-Fat each lost tough matches in the women’s singles against Chilean opponents, while the spark of Guyana was shown in their defeat against Chile as well in the women’s doubles.

Justin Choy lost his Taekwondo match 21-4, while the Ramdhani siblings of Narayan and Priyanna lost both of their singles’ match and their doubles fixture.

The Green Machine, Guyana’s national men’s rugby sevens team finished last in a largely disappointing campaign. Patrick King remains to be one of the standout players in the camp but the general consensus is that a reform of the national rugby programme is needed for the side that once dominated the region to move into the right direction while funding and infrastructure remains to be the bugbear of local sports associations.

On Sunday, Chelsea Edghill will commence her campaign for glory in the women’s singles Table Tennis, while the swimmers Daniel Scott and Nikita Fiedtkou will enter the pool on Tuesday.

McKoy disclosed some sad news, Guyana’s 400m record holder, Winston George, has sustained a groin injury and will not travel to Peru.