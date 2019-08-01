New GECOM Chair holds separate meetings with Commissioners – Discussions of house-to-house registration, elections top agenda

The People’s Progressive Party nominated Commissioners officially registered their concerns with newly appointed Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission, Justice Claudette Singh, yesterday. This was the first official meeting between the new chair and both opposition and government nominated commissioners.

Speaking to the media outside the GECOM head office in Kingston, Commissioners from both sides described the interaction with the new chair as cordial. The party representatives held separate discussions with Justice Singh.

While the government appointed Commissioners Vincent Alexander and Charles Corbin declined to offer insight about their discussions, their view that a clean and sanitized list must be used for the elections will not change.

The Commissioners believe it is the best option for elections.

“That will not change. It was decided unanimously some time ago that this was the best option for the elections. We believe that the list needs to be sanitized before elections and house to house registration is the best way of doing so.”

Opposition commissioner and attorney –at- law, Sase Gunraj, said that the discussions centered on holding of general and regional elections and matters related to house registration and the claims and objections period.

Gunraj noted further that his side was able to make a presentation to which the chairman was very receptive.

“The issues that were discussed are related to all the matters that are in the public domain … The holding of general elections which are constitutionally due; the issue of house to house registration was definitely raised

Gunraj noted that the purpose of the meeting was for the new chair to familiarize herself with the operations of the commission.

“It was a very cordial meeting the chairman was very receptive and respectful of the views presented to her.

“We raised the issue of claims and objections period which should be happening and I am satisfied that we presented our case on factors against the conduct of house to house registration. We look forward to having meaningful deliberations with all sides present when that time comes,” he added.

The court action which was filed to block house-to house registration also came up for discussion.

“The issue of the pending court action came up for discussion and concerns were noted.”

The opposition is party to matters before the Court seeking to the house -to -house registration process. The application filed in the High Court on behalf of Attorney-at-Law Christopher Ram is insisting that general and regional elections be held on or before September 18.

Ram is now asking the High Court to order the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to stop the house-to-house registration process, since it is not in keeping with the recent rulings of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), and more so, the Constitution of Guyana.

In the application Ram is also seeking an order compelling them to immediately take all steps and actions necessary and requisite to hold General and Regional Elections on or before the 18th day of September 2019, in compliance with Articles 106(6) and 106(7) of the Constitution of Guyana and the decisions of the CCJ.

In his Fixed Date Application (FDA), Ram said that he has a deep and abiding interest in the rule of law being upheld and the Constitution of Guyana, the supreme law of the land, being obeyed and complied with, by those upon whom it casts duties and responsibilities.

Through his lawyer, Ram is also seeking a declaration that the house-to-house registration process is in violation with the aforesaid Articles of the Constitution and the letter and spirit of the judgment and Consequential Orders by the CCJ.

Against this backdrop, Ram is asking the court to declare that the house-to-house registration process is illegal, unlawful, ultra vires, unconstitutional, null, void and of no effect.