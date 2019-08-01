K. Rampat Cricket Academy Guyana tour T&T Academy lose twice to Everest Yesterday

Yesterday at the Everest ground, one of few grounds in Demerara in a playable condition at this time of changing weather pattern, the K. Rampat Cricket Academy (KRCA) on a one-week tour to Guyana lost twice yesterday against host Everest U-15s after their opening game against Enmore was washed on Tuesday.

The youngsters from Carnival Country lost their 40-overs encounter by nine wickets before going down by eight wickets in a T20 affair.

In the first game, the visitors elected to bat in scorching heat on a good track and heavy outfield caused by rain this week and struggled to get the ball off the square as they laboured to 46 all out in 40 over as nobody reached double figures.

Off-spinner Aaron Beharry, who has done tremendous work on his fitness, had 3-5 as he opened the bowling. Beharry the son of former Berbice Inter-County left-hander Anil Berharry, got good support from Vishaul Persaud and Reaz Mohamed who captured two wickets each.

Everest galloped to 47-1 from just six overs after Anthony Khan fell for a duck with no runs on the board thanks to an unfinished 47-run stand between Ushardava Balgobin who hit three sixes and two fours in an undefeated 39 from 21 balls, while Varun Mangla was the silent partner with five not out.

In the T20 encounter, the Academy for the Twin-Island Republic against batted first and were dismissed for 53 with Keron Ramoutar and Daris Deonarine making nine each as Khan had 3-17 and Nityuend Mathurin took 2-6 for Everest who reached 54 -2 with Mangla making 21 and Vishal Persaud getting 13.

The Trinis face-off today with Enmore at Lusignan, while they return to Everest on tomorrow before concluding on their tour on Saturday with a game on the East Bank of Essequibo when they battle Parika.

The objectives of this tour are two-fold; Firstly, the aim is to give the young players an opportunity to expand and develop their cricketing and social skills and secondly to gain a sense of geography of a neighbouring country. (Sean Devers)