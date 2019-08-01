Latest update August 1st, 2019 12:59 AM

GPHC Pharmacy Staff Lapsing-Source

Aug 01, 2019

The staff at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) Pharmacy seems to be lapsing on the job. This statement is coming from a source close to the administration of the institution.

There was a case where a patient needed a certain type of medication to treat malaria. There was at no time a shortage of malaria drugs but the specific drug needed was not available at the pharmacy at that time.
However it was available at the Vector Control Unit located in the same compound as the GPHC.
The source said, “They are idle there at the pharmacy. All they had to do was notify the pharmacy head at the bond and the drug would have been sent over. When the pharmacy head was contacted she was unaware that the pharmacy was out of the said medication.”
The source further stated that they didn’t even check to see if it was available elsewhere. They just went ahead saying they don’t have.
“That is total idleness; GPHC isn’t short of malaria drugs. However the issue has been resolved as the drugs were delivered to the pharmacy (yesterday morning) and the relevant personnel dealt with.
When the Public Relations Officer for the Ministry of Public Health,Terrence Esseboom, was approached for a comment on the alleged shortage, he said, “There is no shortage of malaria drugs. The patient needed a specific type of medication that the pharmacy didn’t have at that time.
“However, the drug was collected (yesterday) from the Vector Control Unit in the compound.”

 

