Dominoes competition for Emancipation Celebrations in Berbice on today

The Berbice Association of African People (BAOAP), which is an umbrella organisation that is made up of a number of African organisations, groups and churches from across Berbice, has organised a grand one day Dominoes competition for today at the No53 Sports Complex, Corentyne Berbice.

The competition, which is open to all teams across Guyana, has lucrative prizes on offer. The winning team will receive $100,000, the second place will receive $50,000, third takes home $25,000 and fourth $15,000.

Incentives will also be given to outstanding individual players. Entrance fee is $9,000. Teams can also walk with a new pack of dominoes.

Starting time is 09:00 hrs.