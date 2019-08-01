De Haitians got people nervous

Haitians been coming to Guyana fuh a long time. Of course de set wha been coming was dem who had a dollar to spend and dem was often heading to de States.

People use to tek pride in linking Guyana to Haiti. Even de politicians use to boast how Guyana is de second poorest country in de hemisphere after Haiti. And de people in Haiti know that Guyana was just as poor as dem.

But sometimes de Man above does smile pun a people and He smile pun Guyana. De big announcement come that Guyana got oil and all of a sudden is like Guyana was never poor. People start to come to Guyana and dem didn’t come wid dem empty hands.

But de people from Haiti still didn’t care to come to Guyana because dem got family in places like Brazil, Suriname, Cayenne and even Venezuela. Some of dem who come to go to Venezuela meet people who seh things bad suh those few decide to stay in Guyana.

Dem boys seh when people do certain things different people start to see things in a different light. All of a sudden dem got people who seh Soulja Bai bringing Haitians to vote fuh him. Dem boys don’t know how that could happen.

This thing mek de Haitians understand how Guyanese does do back track. That is wha dem copy. Wha dem don’t understand is that things like that got kickback. It also got bruck back. De people see how people move dem Haitians. De thing plan like clockwork.

Some people come into Guyana Tuesday afternoon and by Wednesday night dem was in Venezuela. Some of dem was in Brazil. Dem boys seh some people nervous because dem can’t understand id de Haitians come to Guyana to vote or not.

Dem refuse to think straight. Dem can’t believe de Haitians don’t care if Guyana fuh sale.

Talk half and watch how de Haitians got people nervous.