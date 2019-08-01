Cops seek ‘Joey’ in gunning down of South Sophia man

Police have issued a wanted bulletin for Joseph Sargeant, called ‘Joey’, in connection with the gunning down last Sunday of Terry Ault in South Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

A release stated that the suspect is 38, and gave his last known addresses as Lot 3458 Postal Housing Scheme, North Ruimveldt & LH Stevedore Scheme, Tucville Squatting Area Georgetown.

Ault was shot dead during an altercation with others at a pool party.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest Joseph Sargeant called “Joey” is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 226-6978, 225-8196, 226-2870, 226-7065, 227-1149, 226-7065, 911 or the nearest police station.

All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.