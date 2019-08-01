CJIA procures 75 baggage carts @$86,600 each

Latest update August 1st, 2019 12:59 AM

The Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) yesterday announced that it has procured and put into service 75 galvanized steel baggage carts for free use by passengers in the new Arrivals Terminal.
The carts, Travel 300, were procured at the cost of $6.5M from one of Europe’s largest manufacturers of airport luggage carts, Wanzl.
Chief Executive Officer of CJIA, Ramesh Ghir, stated: “We are pleased to introduce this new convenient service to our passengers. These trolleys will make the arrivals process a lot smoother, which will add to an overall improved and comfortable experience at the airport.”
This new acquisition is a part of a $1B 2019 capital programme aimed at improving customer service and enhancing airport operation efficiencies.

 

