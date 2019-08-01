All set for PMTC Centenary horserace meet today Two changes made to programme

All systems are at go for the Port Mourant Turf Club (PMTC) Centenary horserace meet organised by the 4-Horse Man Promotion Group in collaboration with the Ryan Crawford Memorial Turf Club (RCMTC) at the PMTC, Big yard, Corentyne, Berbice racetrack Emancipation Day, today.

According to Veteran horse race stalwart, Colin Elcock, who is the Coordinator, two changes to the programme today. Elcock informed that the H Class event will now be and Open race with allotted weight, while the K Class race has been substituted by another 2 years old race. He informed that all 2 years old horses involved must present themselves to the vet by 10:00am and owners must walk with all relative documents of their horse.

A total of seven races are slated to be contested with over $5M in cash and trophies and other incentives up for grabs. The racetrack is said to be in excellent shape.

Apart for being staged in observance of the historic milestone, the meet is also being held in memory of the achievements of the late Attorney at Law and Senior Counsel, Marcel Crawford for the enormous amount of work he did at the PMTC during his lifetime.

Over 50 horses have been entered for the once in a life time event. Among them are: Caribbean Boy, Cherish Me, Perfection, TP 360, Cat Ruler, Mahaica Star, Song Bird, Pikachu, Delilah, Royal Progressive, Princess Celine, Stolen Diamond, Broke Gun, Release the Heat, Perfection, Touch Down, He’s in control, Desert Storm, Dutty Dance, Osana, Not dis Time, Campador, Kentucky Woman, Silver and Things, Red Rocket, Catch a Glimpse, Village Prince, Princess Emma, Princess, Jean, Up rising star, Justify the Heat, Joyful Love, City of Love, Sunday Silence, Up top Boss, Land Star, Awesome Bandit, Catholic Boy, Easter Far, Wonder Girl, Red Woman and Body Guard.

Sponsors such as Banks DIH Limited, Dequan Trading, Attorney at Law Senior Counsel Rajendra Poonai, Sankar Auto Works, Cumming Electrical Company, Valvoline, Just Water, Colin Elcock Delmur Company Limited, Poonai Pharmacy, Jumbo Jet Racing Stables, Murals Logistics, Toolsie Persaud and Habibulla Meat Center are on board. Banks DIH will have a well stocked bar at the event and are the sponsor of the 3 year old main event.

There are three feature events on the programme with the 1300M race for animals classified 3 years old Guyana-bred racing for a winning purse of $300,000 and trophy the main race.

The Open (formerly H3 and lower) race over 1300M for a winning take of $220,000 and trophy and the two-year-old Guyana-bred animals 1000M for a winning take of $220,000 and a trophy are the others.

The other events are for horses classified J and lower, K2 and Lower, L class open and L1 and lower.

The races will be run under the Guyana Horse Racing Rules and no late entries will be accepted.

Any last minute information can be had by calling Bobby Vaughn on 624-6788, 223-5097 or 227-7061, Marcel Crawford Jr on 678-5342 or 600-7690, Fazal Habibullah on 657-7010, Compton Sancho on 691-1174 or Loresa Mohabir on 624-0453.