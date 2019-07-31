RHTYSC, MS and Panthera Solution launch Youth Information Booklet

The Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS and one of its sponsors Panthera Solution on Friday last, officially launched the latest edition of the Club’s Youth Information Booklet. The Booklet was launched at a simple ceremony at the Providence, East Bank, Demerara, based Head Office of Farfan & Mendes Ltd. Panthera Solution is joint venture Company of Farfan & Mendes Ltd and the Canadian owned Crosbie Group Ltd.

Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster hailed the Booklet launching as another red letter day in the remarkable history of Guyana’s leading youth and sports organisation. The 40-page booklet was published at the F & H Printery in Georgetown and form part of an expanded Say No/Say Yes Campaign. The highly successful campaign is organised by the ten cricket teams of the Club and targets about 70,000 youths in Region Six under the Campaign, the Club strives to get youths to say No to Suicide, Drugs, Pre Marital Sex, Alcohol, Liquor, Crime and Yes to Education, Life, Sports, Culture and Religion. Foster disclosed that the booklets would be distributed free of cost across Berbice to students, sports organisations, teachers, the University of Guyana, churches, libraries, NGOs and schools.

Foster, who is also the President of the Berbice Cricket Board stated that the main objective of the Booklet is to get youths to follow the narrow path to success. The Booklet covers over twenty five topics of importance to youths along with an official message from RHTYSC Asst Secretary/CEO Simon Naidu, Profile of the Official Sponsor and the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club.

Among the topics in the booklet are Drug Abuse, Importance of Education, HIV/AIDS, Peer Pressure, Suicide, Basic Public Manners, Public Speaking, Teenage Pregnancy, Pre Marital Sex, Importance of Religion, Choosing Friends, Respect to Elders, Personal Hygiene, Table Manner, Manners in the Classroom, Importance of Reading and Research, How to handle Job Interview among others.

Photos of several RHTYSC personnel are also included in an effort to get youths to emulate positive role models. The 2019 Medal of Service Awardee stated that the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club during the course of 2019 has expanded the programme to target more youths. Over the last month, the Club has donated over $2M worth of bicycles, school bags, educational materials and sports gears under the Say No/Say Yes Campaign with funding from the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS Patron Fund. The Club would also shortly be distributing thousands of Anti Suicide Posters, Youths Information Booklets and more bicycles, cricket balls and gears across Berbice.

Foster expressed gratitude to the Management and Staff of Panthera Solution, Mr. Andrew Dinsdale, Onai Vasconcellos and Andrew Mendes for making the Booklet a success.

Dinsdale stated that his Company was delighted to be associated with the Booklet and Guyana’s leading youth organisation. He committed the Company to working along with the Club as he was very impressed with the high standard of its work, Distribution of the Booklet has already started across Berbice and persons interested in obtaining a copy can call 337-4562, email the Club at [email protected] or visit the RHTYSC Area ‘H’ Ground.