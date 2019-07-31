Racehorses line up for PMTC Centenary meet tomorrow

The organisers of the Port Mourant Turf Club (PMTC) Centenary horserace meet have indicated that a large field of top local horses has entered for the event. The 4-Horse Man Promotion Group in collaboration with the Ryan Crawford Memorial Turf Club (RCMTC) organised event is set for the PMTC, Big yard, Corentyne, Berbice on Emancipation Day, August 1st (tomorrow) and the action promises to be keen.

Apart for being staged in observance of the historic milestone, it is also being held in memory of the achievements of the late Attorney at Law and Senior Counsel, Marcel Crawford for the enormous amount of work he did at the PMTC during his lifetime.

A total of seven races are slated to be contested with over $5M in cash and trophies and other incentives up for grabs. The racetrack is said to be in excellent shape.

Over 50 horses have been entered for the once in a life time event. Among them are: Caribbean Boy, Cherish Me, Perfection, TP 360, Cat Ruler, Mahaica Star, Song Bird, Pikachu, Delilah, Royal Progressive, Princess Celine, Stolen Diamond, Broke Gun, Release the Heat, Perfection, Touch Down, He’s in control, Desert Storm, Dutty Dance, Osana, Not dis Time, Campador, Kentucky Woman, Silver and Things, Red Rocket, Catch a Glimpse, Village Prince, Princess Emma, Princess, Jean, Up rising star, Justify the Heat, Joyful Love, City of Love, Sunday Silence, Up top Boss, Land Star, Awesome Bandit, Catholic Boy, Easter Far, Wonder Girl, Red Woman and Body Guard.

Sponsors such as Banks DIH Limited, Dequan Trading, Attorney at Law Senior Counsel Rajendra Poonai, Sankar Auto Works, Cumming Electrical Company, Valvoline, Just Water, Colin Elcock Delmur Company Limited, Toolsie Persaud and Habibulla Meat Center are on board so far. Banks DIH will have a well stocked bar at the event.

There are three feature events on the programme with the 1300M race for animals classified 3 years old Guyana-bred racing for a winning purse of $300,000 and trophy the main race.

The H3 and lower race over 1300M for a winning take of $220,000 and trophy and the two-year-old Guyana-bred animals 1000M for a winning take of $220,000 and a trophy are the others.

The other events are for horses classified J and lower, K2 and Lower, L class open and L1 and lower.

The races will be run under the Guyana Horse Racing Rules and no late entries will be accepted.

Any information on the event contact can be made with Bobby Vaughn on 624-6788, 223-5097 or 227-7061, Marcel Crawford Jr on 678-5342 or 600-7690, Fazal Habibullah on 657-7010, Compton Sancho on 691-1174 or Loresa Mohabir on 624-0453.

Veteran horse race stalwart Colin Elcock is the Coordinator.