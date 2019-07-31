Prosecutor’s request to transfer Maryann Daby’s case denied

Yesterday, Senior Magistrate Leron Daly indicated that the application made by Police Prosecutor Richard Harris, to have the remaining charges against Maryann Daby to be transferred, was denied.

This request was made after the magistrate ruled in favour of the defence for the charge of attempted murder, in which the prosecution was alleging that 25-year-old Daby pulled a gun on a police officer in an attempt to shoot him.

The Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the matter was conducted in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where police prosecutor Richard Harris represented the state in the matter while attorney-at-law Mark Waldron represented Daby.

Magistrate Daly ruled on the matter, discharging the case against Daby after she found that the evidence of the witnesses called by prosecutor Harris was insufficient for her to rely on for a conviction.

Daby is also charged for having an unlicensed pistol and six live rounds on the same day and at the same location while she was not the holder of a firearm licence enforced at the time.

Prosecutor Harris after the magistrate ruled on the matter of the attempted murder asked that the remaining charges against Daby to be transferred to another court.

Although the prosecutor admitted that he had no new evidence to tender into the matter, he stated that he was of the opinion the magistrate would not rule effectively in the matters because her mind was influenced by the evidence offered in the attempted murder case and therefore another magistrate should hear the cases.

Yesterday Magistrate Daly reported on the request after seeking clarity from Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan if the cases should be transferred.

Daby is currently out on $750,000 High Court bail pending the hearing and determination of her matters before the court. She is expected to return to court on September 3 for possible commencement of her trial.