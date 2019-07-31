Police arrest three suspects following Brazil Gold Heist

Rio Times – The Civil Police on Monday morning arrested a third man suspected of taking part in the robbery of 718.9 kilos of gold from the Guarulhos International Airport last Thursday. He was arrested in the act, according to the police, with a rifle and ammunition.

According to the State Department of Criminal Investigations, he allegedly provided logistical support to move the stolen cargo from cars used in the robbery to other vehicles.

Two other suspects were arrested over the weekend. Among them is Petterson Patrício, the airport official who was supposedly taken hostage and forced to help the criminals. According to lawyer Ricardo Sampaio Gonçalves, defending him, he rejects any participation in the robbery.

According to the police, at least ten people were involved in the crime. The group arrived at the airport around 2:30pm on Thursday, in two cars disguised as vehicles of the Federal Police. Heavily armed, they overpowered the cargo handlers and forced them to transfer the gold into one of the vans. The thieves’ access was aided by the logistics supervisor who claims to have been relieved the night before.

The gold, split into 31 suitcases, was originally bound for New York, in the United States, and Toronto, in Canada.