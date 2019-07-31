Latest update July 31st, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Police arrest three suspects following Brazil Gold Heist

Jul 31, 2019 News 0

Rio Times – The Civil Police on Monday morning arrested a third man suspected of taking part in the robbery of 718.9 kilos of gold from the Guarulhos International Airport last Thursday. He was arrested in the act, according to the police, with a rifle and ammunition.

The fake Federal Police cars used to steal the gold

According to the State Department of Criminal Investigations, he allegedly provided logistical support to move the stolen cargo from cars used in the robbery to other vehicles.
Two other suspects were arrested over the weekend. Among them is Petterson Patrício, the airport official who was supposedly taken hostage and forced to help the criminals. According to lawyer Ricardo Sampaio Gonçalves, defending him, he rejects any participation in the robbery.
According to the police, at least ten people were involved in the crime. The group arrived at the airport around 2:30pm on Thursday, in two cars disguised as vehicles of the Federal Police. Heavily armed, they overpowered the cargo handlers and forced them to transfer the gold into one of the vans. The thieves’ access was aided by the logistics supervisor who claims to have been relieved the night before.
The gold, split into 31 suitcases, was originally bound for New York, in the United States, and Toronto, in Canada.

 

More in this category

Sports

Pan Am Games 2019 Guyanese Deion Nurse and Joanne Lowe selected to officiate at Weightlifting and Swimming

Pan Am Games 2019 Guyanese Deion Nurse and Joanne Lowe selected to...

Jul 31, 2019

Whilst the Golden Arrowhead is being flown high in the competition arena be it boxing, squash, badminton or rugby, Guyanese would be happy to know that two of its officials have been selected to...
Read More
GMR&SC International drag championship Imran Auto Works sponsors fastest reaction time prize

GMR&SC International drag championship Imran...

Jul 31, 2019

RHTYSC, MS and Panthera Solution launch Youth Information Booklet

RHTYSC, MS and Panthera Solution launch Youth...

Jul 31, 2019

Racehorses line up for PMTC Centenary meet tomorrow

Racehorses line up for PMTC Centenary meet...

Jul 31, 2019

Ketley win Girls Windball Cricket title

Ketley win Girls Windball Cricket title

Jul 31, 2019

Karran Ramsammy re-elected as President of Whim National CC as new Executives sworn in

Karran Ramsammy re-elected as President of Whim...

Jul 31, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019