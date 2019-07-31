Ketley win Girls Windball Cricket title

Ketley beat rivals Sophia to win their first major title as the curtains came down in the A. Munroe organised AL Sport & Tour Promotions National Sports Commission 22nd Annual End of School Year Edward Cobenna Memorial Windball Cricket Champions Trophy.

In what was a keenly contested game which was played with a Pink ball, Sophia was sent in to batted first and score 63–2, with Kiazianna Thompson 20 from 14 balls, Latifa Sanford 14 and Annessa Hussain 10 not out. N. Fraser 1-18, Tia Fowler 1-9.

Ketley’s turn in the middle did not disappoint the screaming parents and players in and around the stands which included the head teacher as they reached their target 64-0 with 5 balls remaining, the winning runs came off of wide.

Player of the tournament Tia Fowler hit 36 (4s-6) and Ommianna Vanderhyden 23 (4s-4).

Enterprise ended in 3rd place, Saint Pius 4th place.

Ketley also won the Best Uniformed Team award. Gemacy Gittens of Enterprise received the most promising player prize donated by ASTP – David Wren.

“We will like to thank our Special guests, NSC Board Member Ryan Belgrave, Region 4 Education Office, former Ast DoS Brian Smith, head Teacher Winfer Garden, Clanise Cobenna, Hutton Mars, Kwabenna Wright, Head teacher Ketkey, Francina Nichols also all the parents and children present.

I must thank all the parents of the children from the various schools who ensured their children came out and competed in this programme; Also the staff of National Gymnasium. For those who also supported, including His Worship the Mayor of Bartica Gifford Marshall, Christopher A. Jones DOS NSC, Marlyn Amanda Hope and AL Sport & Tour Promotions. Not forgetting the sixty six (66) teams that competed in this year’s programme drawn from Regions 3, 4 and Georgetown. I would also like to thanks the First Aid Official who worked during the tournament, Michael Trotman,” a release from the organiser A. Munroe informed.