Latest update July 31st, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Ketley win Girls Windball Cricket title

Jul 31, 2019 Sports 0

Ketley beat rivals Sophia to win their first major title as the curtains came down in the A. Munroe organised AL Sport & Tour Promotions National Sports Commission 22nd Annual End of School Year Edward Cobenna Memorial Windball Cricket Champions Trophy.

Ketley with ASTP Officials, parents and supporters enjoy the moment as captain Naquisha Fraser collects the trophy from Clanise Cobenna.

In what was a keenly contested game which was played with a Pink ball, Sophia was sent in to batted first and score 63–2, with Kiazianna Thompson 20 from 14 balls, Latifa Sanford 14 and Annessa Hussain 10 not out. N. Fraser 1-18, Tia Fowler 1-9.
Ketley’s turn in the middle did not disappoint the screaming parents and players in and around the stands which included the head teacher as they reached their target 64-0 with 5 balls remaining, the winning runs came off of wide.
Player of the tournament Tia Fowler hit 36 (4s-6) and Ommianna Vanderhyden 23 (4s-4).
Enterprise ended in 3rd place, Saint Pius 4th place.
Ketley also won the Best Uniformed Team award. Gemacy Gittens of Enterprise received the most promising player prize donated by ASTP – David Wren.
“We will like to thank our Special guests, NSC Board Member Ryan Belgrave, Region 4 Education Office, former Ast DoS Brian Smith, head Teacher Winfer Garden, Clanise Cobenna, Hutton Mars, Kwabenna Wright, Head teacher Ketkey, Francina Nichols also all the parents and children present.
I must thank all the parents of the children from the various schools who ensured their children came out and competed in this programme; Also the staff of National Gymnasium. For those who also supported, including His Worship the Mayor of Bartica Gifford Marshall, Christopher A. Jones DOS NSC, Marlyn Amanda Hope and AL Sport & Tour Promotions. Not forgetting the sixty six (66) teams that competed in this year’s programme drawn from Regions 3, 4 and Georgetown. I would also like to thanks the First Aid Official who worked during the tournament, Michael Trotman,” a release from the organiser A. Munroe informed.

More in this category

Sports

Pan Am Games 2019 Guyanese Deion Nurse and Joanne Lowe selected to officiate at Weightlifting and Swimming

Pan Am Games 2019 Guyanese Deion Nurse and Joanne Lowe selected to...

Jul 31, 2019

Whilst the Golden Arrowhead is being flown high in the competition arena be it boxing, squash, badminton or rugby, Guyanese would be happy to know that two of its officials have been selected to...
Read More
GMR&SC International drag championship Imran Auto Works sponsors fastest reaction time prize

GMR&SC International drag championship Imran...

Jul 31, 2019

RHTYSC, MS and Panthera Solution launch Youth Information Booklet

RHTYSC, MS and Panthera Solution launch Youth...

Jul 31, 2019

Racehorses line up for PMTC Centenary meet tomorrow

Racehorses line up for PMTC Centenary meet...

Jul 31, 2019

Ketley win Girls Windball Cricket title

Ketley win Girls Windball Cricket title

Jul 31, 2019

Karran Ramsammy re-elected as President of Whim National CC as new Executives sworn in

Karran Ramsammy re-elected as President of Whim...

Jul 31, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019