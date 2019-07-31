Latest update July 31st, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

K. Rampat Cricket Academy Guyana tour Opening game washed out at Enmore

Jul 31, 2019 Sports 0

The K. Rampat Cricket Academy (KRCA) began its tour to Guyana in an inauspicious fashion as their 40-over game at the Enmore Ground against the Enmore under-14 team was washed out without a ball being bowled due to overnight and mid morning rain on the East Coast of Demerara, although the sun returned in all its glory after Lunch yesterday.

Although the sun came out in all it glory after Lunch the matches was washed out without a ball being bowled yesterday at Enmore.

The objectives of this tour are two-fold. Firstly the aim is to give the young players an opportunity to expand and develop their cricketing and social skills and secondly to gain a sense of geography of a neighboring country.
The Trinis face-off today at Everest before playing Enmore at Lusignan tomorrow, while they return to Everest on Friday before concluding on Saturday on the East Bank of Essequibo when they battle Parika.

More in this category

Sports

Pan Am Games 2019 Guyanese Deion Nurse and Joanne Lowe selected to officiate at Weightlifting and Swimming

Pan Am Games 2019 Guyanese Deion Nurse and Joanne Lowe selected to...

Jul 31, 2019

Whilst the Golden Arrowhead is being flown high in the competition arena be it boxing, squash, badminton or rugby, Guyanese would be happy to know that two of its officials have been selected to...
Read More
GMR&SC International drag championship Imran Auto Works sponsors fastest reaction time prize

GMR&SC International drag championship Imran...

Jul 31, 2019

RHTYSC, MS and Panthera Solution launch Youth Information Booklet

RHTYSC, MS and Panthera Solution launch Youth...

Jul 31, 2019

Racehorses line up for PMTC Centenary meet tomorrow

Racehorses line up for PMTC Centenary meet...

Jul 31, 2019

Ketley win Girls Windball Cricket title

Ketley win Girls Windball Cricket title

Jul 31, 2019

Karran Ramsammy re-elected as President of Whim National CC as new Executives sworn in

Karran Ramsammy re-elected as President of Whim...

Jul 31, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019