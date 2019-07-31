K. Rampat Cricket Academy Guyana tour Opening game washed out at Enmore

The K. Rampat Cricket Academy (KRCA) began its tour to Guyana in an inauspicious fashion as their 40-over game at the Enmore Ground against the Enmore under-14 team was washed out without a ball being bowled due to overnight and mid morning rain on the East Coast of Demerara, although the sun returned in all its glory after Lunch yesterday.

The objectives of this tour are two-fold. Firstly the aim is to give the young players an opportunity to expand and develop their cricketing and social skills and secondly to gain a sense of geography of a neighboring country.

The Trinis face-off today at Everest before playing Enmore at Lusignan tomorrow, while they return to Everest on Friday before concluding on Saturday on the East Bank of Essequibo when they battle Parika.