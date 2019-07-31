Inmate to spend additional months in prison for wounding colleague

Twenty-five-year-old Revelana Smith also called ‘Ducky’, of William Street, Kitty, Georgetown, was yesterday sentenced to serve nine months in prison after she was found guilty of assaulting another inmate in April, last, at the East La Penitence lock-ups.

Smith was cross-charged with Savita Persaud, 33, of Station Street, Kitty, Georgetown, for wounding each other on April 23, 2019.

The women were on trial before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, where Smith’s sentencing was handed down and Persaud later led her defence. The trial for Persaud’s assault charge will be called on August 2, as her matter is still ongoing.

On the women’s first court appearance, both pleaded guilty to the charge that was read to them individually. However, a not guilty plea was entered on their behalf by the magistrate given their explanations.

According to Smith, she was at the Berbice Prison at a church service when she asked Persaud to find out what time the vehicle was coming to transport them to attend court and Persaud started calling her names. This led to an altercation between the parties and they ended up before the matron of the prisons where the matter was dissolved.

Smith further stated that when they arrived at the East La Penitence Police Station, Persaud approached her and they started to fight after Persaud again used obscene language against her.

Persaud indicated that she was only trying to defend herself by scratching the other woman’s face after Smith attacked her causing her to receive a black eye.

Smith was previously charged with attempted murder after she allegedly cut off the finger of a policewoman and dealt the woman several chops to her head and hand during a fight over her ‘child father’.

Persaud was granted bail in the sum of $20,000 but she remained in prison, as she had five charges against her before the courts. In June, last, she was sentenced to fifteen years’ imprisonment for human trafficking.