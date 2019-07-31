GFF’s Draft Prevention Of Sexual Harassment Policy Public invited to provide feedback

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) is inviting all stakeholders and the public to provide feedback to the draft Prevention of Sexual Harassment Policy developed for the institution, which has been drafted by a co nsultant and, once finalized and approved, will become part of the Standing Operating Procedure of the GFF.

The draft policy seeks to ensure a “harassment-free environment where all persons involved in Football are treated with respect and dignity and all athletes, coaches and officials can contribute and participate fully.”

Wayne Forde, GFF’s President, said accountability is key and so is the public’s participation in this activity: “The GFF firmly believes that fans, civic society, corporate Guyana and the general public are important stakeholders. It is therefore necessary to give them an opportunity to contribute to the crafting of a policy that sets out to protect, educate and hold accountable, members of the fraternity.”

The draft policy can be found on the GFF’s website, via link https://www.gffonline.com/gffssexual-harassment-policy_draft/ and submissions should be sent to [email protected] or 17 Dadanawa Street, Section K, Campbelville labelled “Feedback: Draft Sexual Harassment Policy.”

Deadline for submission is Friday, August 17, 2019.