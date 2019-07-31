Latest update July 31st, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GFF’s Draft Prevention Of Sexual Harassment Policy Public invited to provide feedback

Jul 31, 2019 Sports 0

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) is inviting all stakeholders and the public to provide feedback to the draft Prevention of Sexual Harassment Policy developed for the institution, which has been drafted by a consultant and, once finalized and approved, will become part of the Standing Operating Procedure of the GFF.
The draft policy seeks to ensure a “harassment-free environment where all persons involved in Football are treated with respect and dignity and all athletes, coaches and officials can contribute and participate fully.”
Wayne Forde, GFF’s President, said accountability is key and so is the public’s participation in this activity: “The GFF firmly believes that fans, civic society, corporate Guyana and the general public are important stakeholders. It is therefore necessary to give them an opportunity to contribute to the crafting of a policy that sets out to protect, educate and hold accountable, members of the fraternity.”
The draft policy can be found on the GFF’s website, via link https://www.gffonline.com/gffssexual-harassment-policy_draft/ and submissions should be sent to [email protected] or 17 Dadanawa Street, Section K, Campbelville labelled “Feedback: Draft Sexual Harassment Policy.”
Deadline for submission is Friday, August 17, 2019.

 

More in this category

Sports

Pan Am Games 2019 Guyanese Deion Nurse and Joanne Lowe selected to officiate at Weightlifting and Swimming

Pan Am Games 2019 Guyanese Deion Nurse and Joanne Lowe selected to...

Jul 31, 2019

Whilst the Golden Arrowhead is being flown high in the competition arena be it boxing, squash, badminton or rugby, Guyanese would be happy to know that two of its officials have been selected to...
Read More
GMR&SC International drag championship Imran Auto Works sponsors fastest reaction time prize

GMR&SC International drag championship Imran...

Jul 31, 2019

RHTYSC, MS and Panthera Solution launch Youth Information Booklet

RHTYSC, MS and Panthera Solution launch Youth...

Jul 31, 2019

Racehorses line up for PMTC Centenary meet tomorrow

Racehorses line up for PMTC Centenary meet...

Jul 31, 2019

Ketley win Girls Windball Cricket title

Ketley win Girls Windball Cricket title

Jul 31, 2019

Karran Ramsammy re-elected as President of Whim National CC as new Executives sworn in

Karran Ramsammy re-elected as President of Whim...

Jul 31, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019