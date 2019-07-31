Latest update July 31st, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

G. Bacchus and Sons supports Champion of Champions dominoes

G. Bacchus and Sons of Hadfield Street, Werk-en-Rust has supported the Champion of Champions dominoes competition which is set for August 4 at Turning Point. The entity’s CEO Nick Rahaman presented a cheque to organiser Dion Carter yesterday. Rahaman said he is happy to be associated with the tournament and is looking forward to a successful and exciting one. Carter expressed gratitude for the backing.

Dion Carter (right) accepts the cheque from Nick Rahaman in the presence of Mark Wiltshire.

Senior Organising Secretary of the Georgetown Dominoes Association Mark Wiltshire said the competition will be played in three rounds of aggregate clash followed by sudden death. He informed that entrance fee is $15,000 and the winning team will take home a trophy and $200,000, runner up a trophy and $100,000, third place a trophy and $50,000 and fourth place $20,000. The most valuable player will receive $10,000 and a cellular phone while the best female player will take home $20,000 and a voucher.
The qualifying teams are Gold is Money, Spartans, Mix Up, Phantom, All Season’s Angels, Providence, All Season’s Racing Service, All Season’s Punters, TNT, Players, Lions, Masters, Gangsters, Big Boss Girls, Fresh Cash, C7, Cody Girls, Royal Kings, OPKO and Turning Point.
Among other sponsors are Stag, RRT Enterprise, Bet Supreme, Industrial Safety Supplies Inc, Hilary Davidson Designs and Technologies, Dave’s Barber Shop and Salon, New Nigel’s Supermarket and Mc Beth, Magnum.
Teams can contact Wiltshire on 659-8672 for registration.

