Dem unions don’t file tax returns

De news come out dat nuff unions and organisations refuse to file dem tax returns. De list mek dem boys feel shame cause was from de biggest union like GAWU and GPSU to de smallest like dem wha got two and three members.

Some of these unions use to collect more than $10 million a month but because de workers hardly use strike suh de unions rarely had to provide strike relief. De money use to sit down inside de union to pay de leaders.

Dat is why nuff of dem use to fight to lead de union and get on de executive. Dem was so busy dat dem couldn’t write up dem returns fuh de people in de union umbrella organisation. Dis thing go on fuh so long dat even de people who start de union collection dead and go long dem way.

De tax man never even write and tell dem. Dis go on fuh years; tax chief come and go and none of dem even write one line to tell these people wha fuh do. Statia come and even he didn’t even tell de people fuh submit dem returns.

Dem boys know dat ordinary people who miss one year gon get a letter from de Guyana Revenue Authority telling dem how dem late wid dem filing.

Uncle Adam was late by two days. He get a phone call from GRA. He thought was joke, suh he didn’t tek it serious. De next thing he know is he get a notice fuh pay two percent as a late fee and dat fee does increase.

He had to pay and now he preparing fuh see Statia pull he file because when dem boys talk people does get vex. Khurshid do de same to Freddie when he was sitting in Statia chair.

Dem boys believe dat all dem politicians who link demself to de unions should be in jail. Dem is de people who is part and parcel of de tax returns problem.

Talk half and wait fuh de tax man tek action.