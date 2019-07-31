City Council ready to remove vendors from city wharf

Mayor of Georgetown Ubraj Narine and his department are ready to remove vendors who are still operating on the Georgetown Wharf, even though they have been issued several warnings to relocate to the brand new stalls erected for them adjacent to the Guyana Fire Service headquarters at Stabroek Market Square.

In a brief interview yesterday, the Mayor explained that despite several attempts to get vendors to relocate, they have firmly refused, even though the wharf they presently occupy is cited for repairs in the not too distant future.

He explained that just yesterday his department met at a statutory meeting at which several issues were tabled for the Council’s immediate attention, among them the relocation of the vendors and measures that may have to be put in place to ensure they cooperate. He said that while the new stalls have been erected for several months now, they are still unoccupied by vendors who have maintained a firm stand in their refusal to move.

In late 2018, vendors of the Stabroek Market Wharf who were expected to be relocated to Russell Square by the Mayor and City Council had indicated that they are still awaiting word on the move and complained of delays on the part of the Council.

At that time, the vendors were reportedly expected to meet with the Council’s administration to sign a Memorandum of Understanding before they could proceed with the construction of stalls at the identified area. However, according to the Mayor, now that the stalls have been completed, the vendors have showed much reluctance to be located as intended. To date, only a few stalls are actually occupied and operational.

Meanwhile, the area where the stalls are erected is being used as ready-made latrines by persons operating small rum shops around the Stabroek area without toilet facilities. Persons have been reportedly throwing garbage in between spaces around the newly erected stalls.

Commenting on this issue, the Mayor noted that he will soon engage the Public Health Department of the Council to look into such claims and prepare an ‘action sheet’ with detailed measures on how such prevailing issues will be tackled.