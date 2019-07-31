Latest update July 31st, 2019 12:59 AM

Body of missing boat captain found in Pomeroon River

Jul 31, 2019

The body of a boat captain who went missing last Sunday, after his vessel capsized in the Pomeroon River, was found yesterday morning.

Dead: Kendel Rodriques

The lifeless body of Kendel Rodriques was discovered by another boat captain, between Siriki and Jacklow in the Lower Pomeroon River, sometime between 06:30 hrs and 07:00hrs. It was taken to the Charity Hospital Mortuary, where it awaits a post mortem examination.
Rodriques went missing sometime around 02:00hrs last Monday, after his 14ft. boat, powered by a 15hp engine capsized. Kaieteur News understands that at the time of the incident, the man was returning home from a wedding, with a lone passenger who was identified as Joseph Thomas.
Based on reports reaching this publication, both men, who were believed to be close friends, were under the influence of alcohol. Rodriques lost control of the vessel, resulting in it capsizing. Thomas managed to survive after he clung to the capsized boat, and was later rescued after calling out for help.

 

