Latest update July 30th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Vendor remanded for destroying woman’s windows

Jul 30, 2019 News 0

A vendor was yesterday brought before the courts to answer to a damage to property charge. The court heard that the man allegedly destroyed two windowpanes from his estranged wife’s home.

Remanded: Mark Sampson

Mark Sampson, 33, a vendor from Lot 43 Palm Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown, was arraigned before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where the charge was read to him.
The woman, Ulanda Sampson, had already secured a restraining order against her husband.
Sampson was represented by attorney-at-law Clyde Forde who told the court that his client was never at the woman’s home. The lawyer said that Sampson is trying his best to stay away from the woman. He then made an application for his client to be released on a reasonable sum of bail.
The defendant denied the charge, which stated that on July 27, 2019, at Block E South Sophia, Georgetown, he unlawfully and maliciously damaged two windowpanes,` property of Ulanda Sampson.
Police prosecutor Christopher Morris made strong objections to bail based on the grounds that Sampson was previously charged and on several occasions he was arrested.
The court also heard that Sampson disobeyed the restraining order that was put out against him to stay away from the virtual complainant’s home.
Senior Magistrate Daly denied bail `and remanded the defendant to prison until July 31.

More in this category

Sports

Western Union Malteenoes Academy starts GCA President Roger Harper gives opening remarks

Western Union Malteenoes Academy starts GCA President Roger Harper...

Jul 30, 2019

By Sean Devers The Malteenoes Sports Club was formed in 1902 to facilitate young people from the lower end of the economic strata to hone their sporting talent. Since then the Thomas Road, Thomas...
Read More
Start of sale of CPL 2019 tickets postponed

Start of sale of CPL 2019 tickets postponed

Jul 30, 2019

Rain curtails round one of rising stars West Indies Under-19 Championship

Rain curtails round one of rising stars West...

Jul 30, 2019

KRCA of T&T begins Guyana tour against Enmore today

KRCA of T&T begins Guyana tour against...

Jul 30, 2019

Inaugural Divine Entertainment Summer Super Cup Botafago edge Rockers in sudden death, Eagles romp past Capital FC to set final clash

Inaugural Divine Entertainment Summer Super Cup...

Jul 30, 2019

iBet Supreme onboard Guyana Cup 2019

iBet Supreme onboard Guyana Cup 2019

Jul 30, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019