Vendor remanded for destroying woman’s windows

A vendor was yesterday brought before the courts to answer to a damage to property charge. The court heard that the man allegedly destroyed two windowpanes from his estranged wife’s home.

Mark Sampson, 33, a vendor from Lot 43 Palm Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown, was arraigned before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where the charge was read to him.

The woman, Ulanda Sampson, had already secured a restraining order against her husband.

Sampson was represented by attorney-at-law Clyde Forde who told the court that his client was never at the woman’s home. The lawyer said that Sampson is trying his best to stay away from the woman. He then made an application for his client to be released on a reasonable sum of bail.

The defendant denied the charge, which stated that on July 27, 2019, at Block E South Sophia, Georgetown, he unlawfully and maliciously damaged two windowpanes,` property of Ulanda Sampson.

Police prosecutor Christopher Morris made strong objections to bail based on the grounds that Sampson was previously charged and on several occasions he was arrested.

The court also heard that Sampson disobeyed the restraining order that was put out against him to stay away from the virtual complainant’s home.

Senior Magistrate Daly denied bail `and remanded the defendant to prison until July 31.