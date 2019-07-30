Start of sale of CPL 2019 tickets postponed

Latest update July 30th, 2019 12:59 AM
CPL OPCO wishes to advise that the sale of tickets for the Guyana Amazon Warriors home matches of the 2019 Hero CPL which was due to commence Sunday, has been postponed to a date to be announced.
A Media Release will be issued soon advising of the new start date of ticket sales.
CPL OPCO apologizes to all our fans and especially to our overseas supporters for any inconvenience caused.
