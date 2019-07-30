Search still on for missing boat captain.

Latest update July 30th, 2019 12:59 AM
The search is still on for a boat captain who went missing last Sunday, after his boat capsized in the Pomeroon River.
Kaieteur News understands that some time around 02:00hrs last Sunday morning, the boat captain, Kendel Rodriques, 32, and another passenger capsized within the vicinity of Siriki, Upper Pomeroon River.
The second passenger, Joseph Thomas, is believed to be in his late thirties and is presently in police custody.
One resident who spoke to Kaieteur News said that the duo was returning to Kabakaburi in a boat powered by a 15hp engine, when Rodriques lost control of the vessel, resulting in it capsizing.
Both men were reportedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. One resident who was still at the wedding reception, said that he heard someone in the river calling out for help. Upon investigating further, the man and other residents discovered Joseph on top of the capsized boat, while the boat captain was missing.
