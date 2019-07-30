Latest update July 30th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Search still on for missing boat captain.

Jul 30, 2019 News 0

The search is still on for a boat captain who went missing last Sunday, after his boat capsized in the Pomeroon River.
Kaieteur News understands that some time around 02:00hrs last Sunday morning, the boat captain, Kendel Rodriques, 32, and another passenger capsized within the vicinity of Siriki, Upper Pomeroon River.
The second passenger, Joseph Thomas, is believed to be in his late thirties and is presently in police custody.
One resident who spoke to Kaieteur News said that the duo was returning to Kabakaburi in a boat powered by a 15hp engine, when Rodriques lost control of the vessel, resulting in it capsizing.
Both men were reportedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. One resident who was still at the wedding reception, said that he heard someone in the river calling out for help. Upon investigating further, the man and other residents discovered Joseph on top of the capsized boat, while the boat captain was missing.

 

More in this category

Sports

Western Union Malteenoes Academy starts GCA President Roger Harper gives opening remarks

Western Union Malteenoes Academy starts GCA President Roger Harper...

Jul 30, 2019

By Sean Devers The Malteenoes Sports Club was formed in 1902 to facilitate young people from the lower end of the economic strata to hone their sporting talent. Since then the Thomas Road, Thomas...
Read More
Start of sale of CPL 2019 tickets postponed

Start of sale of CPL 2019 tickets postponed

Jul 30, 2019

Rain curtails round one of rising stars West Indies Under-19 Championship

Rain curtails round one of rising stars West...

Jul 30, 2019

KRCA of T&T begins Guyana tour against Enmore today

KRCA of T&T begins Guyana tour against...

Jul 30, 2019

Inaugural Divine Entertainment Summer Super Cup Botafago edge Rockers in sudden death, Eagles romp past Capital FC to set final clash

Inaugural Divine Entertainment Summer Super Cup...

Jul 30, 2019

iBet Supreme onboard Guyana Cup 2019

iBet Supreme onboard Guyana Cup 2019

Jul 30, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019