Latest update July 30th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Rain curtails round one of rising stars West Indies Under-19 Championship

Jul 30, 2019 Sports 0

Kingstown, St. Vincent – Significant rain prevented any significant play in round one of the Rising Stars, West Indies Under-19 Championship at venues around St. Vincent and The Grenadines.

Guyana in action against the Leewards before the weather intervened. (KB Pixels)

The feature game at Arnos Vale Sports complex between defending Under-19 50-over champions Guyana and hosts Windward Islands was a no result, after only 10.1 overs were bowled after three rain intervals that halted the game throughout the day.
While both the matches at Cumberland (Jamaica versus Leeward Islands) and Park Hill ((Trinidad and Tobago versus Barbados) playing fields were abandoned without a ball bowled.
Guyana Under-19 Coach Julian Moore said:”Obviously we were frustrated at the stop start nature of the game, but we can take many positives going into the upcoming matches.
We wanted to bowl first regardless of the weather, since we depend heavily on our pacers. Even after the game was reduced to 27 overs, our game plan was not altered much.”
Windward Islands Under-19 Coach Clifford Thomas noted: “The major positive for us was our captain and opener Kimani Melius, who was the leading run scorer in last year’s tournament.
He was basically looking like he was picking up from where he left off, during his short innings before he got out and that’s a good sign for us, in remainder of the competition.”
In today’s second round, the Windwards face Leewards at Cumberland, Guyana take on Barbados at Arnos Vale, while T&T clash with Jamaica at Park Hill.

More in this category

Sports

Western Union Malteenoes Academy starts GCA President Roger Harper gives opening remarks

Western Union Malteenoes Academy starts GCA President Roger Harper...

Jul 30, 2019

By Sean Devers The Malteenoes Sports Club was formed in 1902 to facilitate young people from the lower end of the economic strata to hone their sporting talent. Since then the Thomas Road, Thomas...
Read More
Start of sale of CPL 2019 tickets postponed

Start of sale of CPL 2019 tickets postponed

Jul 30, 2019

Rain curtails round one of rising stars West Indies Under-19 Championship

Rain curtails round one of rising stars West...

Jul 30, 2019

KRCA of T&T begins Guyana tour against Enmore today

KRCA of T&T begins Guyana tour against...

Jul 30, 2019

Inaugural Divine Entertainment Summer Super Cup Botafago edge Rockers in sudden death, Eagles romp past Capital FC to set final clash

Inaugural Divine Entertainment Summer Super Cup...

Jul 30, 2019

iBet Supreme onboard Guyana Cup 2019

iBet Supreme onboard Guyana Cup 2019

Jul 30, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019