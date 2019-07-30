Latest update July 30th, 2019 12:59 AM

KRCA of T&T begins Guyana tour against Enmore today

The K. Rampat Cricket Academy (KRCA) begins its cricket tour to this country today at 11:00am at the Enmore Cricket Ground in a 40-Over match against the Enmore under-14 team.
The renowned cricket academy will play five games all of which are 40 Overs engagements in a cross country endeavour.
Two games will be played in Parika and Zeeburg where Vibert Johnson and Dhanpaul will respectively manage the home teams.
One game will be played at Everest and another two at Lusignan and Enmore as mentioned above.
The team is managed by Surren Ramsingh of Canada, while Tour manager is former CWI Territorial Development Officer for Trinidad and Tobago Kumar Rampat. Coach is Krishan Vasu Rampat who is head coach of the KRCA and an Australian Level 3 coach. The Academy will also enlist the services of local Guyanese coach Ryan Hercules.
The objectives of this tour are two-fold. Firstly the aim is to give the young players an opportunity to expand and develop their cricketing and social skills and secondly to gain a sense of geography of a neighboring country.
Both parents and children are excited and eager about this tour and are looking forward to bright sunny weather.
Attached is a team list: Keron Ramouter, Sean Maraj, Ubaidullah Abdoel, Bradley Jaggernauth, Adam Spencer Sant, Ethan Lalla, Nikhil Ramtahal, Darius Deonarine, Daniel Holder, Alon Roy, Aadian Racha, Krishan Vasu Rampat (Coach), Kumar Rampat (Manager).

