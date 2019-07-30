Ex-cop sought in Seeta Bar killing

A Turkeyen, Sophia man and father of six reportedly met his death around 2:10 hrs yesterday at Seeta Bar, Station Street, Kitty, Georgetown.

He was attempting to peace in what was described as a scuffle between a man and a woman at the location.

Reports reaching this publication suggest that Kurt Anthony Duncan, of 192 North Sophia, Georgetown attempted to make peace between a male who was mopping the floor and who was engaged in a scuffle with a young lady who was seen earlier gyrating at the bar.

Reports suggested that Duncan attempted to quieten the situation which resulted in an altercation between himself and the man.

It was during this process that a man seated nearby whipped out a gun and shot Duncan in the region of his right chest.

Police are now on the hunt for 32-year-old Keon David of Sophia, Greater, Georgetown. David is said to be the suspect that reportedly shot Duncan.

The now dead Duncan was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was pronounced dead on arrival. According to sources, the accused was seen running from the bar right after the shooting and disappearing into the night. There are reports that he is an ex-policeman.

Brother of the deceased, Dellon Duncan, said that his brother is normally a quiet individual who attended church regularly and who lived only for his wife and six children.

He has left to grieve his 32-year-old wife, Rebecca Duncan, and six children ages 13, 12, nine, six, five and one.

The brother noted that it is not customary that Duncan will attend bars and must have had to be lured there by colleagues with whom he would normally associate in the city. He said the now deceased Duncan attended a popular Seventh Day Adventist Church in the city and always maintained a positive focus on life.

His sister, Khandasi Duncan, was very tearful. She said that her brother met his end on a sad note. He was always defending others, and striving to make peace as he is known for in his community. She too expressed surprise that her brother had met his end at a location like Seeta Bar, maintaining that he had to be following, ‘bad company’.

Seeta Bar is a popular nightspot that attracts large audiences from different areas around the country and is quite popular for the many fights and brawls that would often break out there.